Philly Cheesesteak

Lay's Releases Philly Cheesesteak Chip Inspired by Geno's Steaks

It's a potato chip wit

By Elizabeth Both

Can't get enough of Philadelphia's iconic cheesesteaks? Lay’s is releasing a new chip inspired by South Philadelphia's Geno’s Steaks.

The cheesesteak chip will hit store shelves by the end of the month.

The company launched a new line of limited-edition potato chips inspired by iconic American dishes served at famous restaurants across the country.

With restaurants being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic – the entire industry is expected to lose up to $240 billion by the end of 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association​ - Lay’s has created the “Lay’s Gratitude Fund.”

Lay's created this initiative with five beloved local restaurants from cities across the country:

  • Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York City
  • Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville
  • Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia 
  • Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles
  • Lay’s Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque (which is available exclusively at WalMart and 7-Eleven)

This fund provides each "Flavor Icons" restaurant with a "$25,000 donation to put towards the various relief efforts that will help them recover from the impact of the pandemic.", Lay's said in a news release.

No word yet on how the chips taste on the side of an actual Geno's steak sandwich.

