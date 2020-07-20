Can't get enough of Philadelphia's iconic cheesesteaks? Lay’s is releasing a new chip inspired by South Philadelphia's Geno’s Steaks.
The cheesesteak chip will hit store shelves by the end of the month.
The company launched a new line of limited-edition potato chips inspired by iconic American dishes served at famous restaurants across the country.
With restaurants being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic – the entire industry is expected to lose up to $240 billion by the end of 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association - Lay’s has created the “Lay’s Gratitude Fund.”
Lay's created this initiative with five beloved local restaurants from cities across the country:
- Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York City
- Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville
- Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia
- Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles
- Lay’s Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque (which is available exclusively at WalMart and 7-Eleven)
This fund provides each "Flavor Icons" restaurant with a "$25,000 donation to put towards the various relief efforts that will help them recover from the impact of the pandemic.", Lay's said in a news release.
No word yet on how the chips taste on the side of an actual Geno's steak sandwich.