Can't get enough of Philadelphia's iconic cheesesteaks? Lay’s is releasing a new chip inspired by South Philadelphia's Geno’s Steaks.

The cheesesteak chip will hit store shelves by the end of the month.

The company launched a new line of limited-edition potato chips inspired by iconic American dishes served at famous restaurants across the country.

Have you always wanted to try our cheesesteaks, but haven’t been able to make a trip to Philly? We’re excited to share that @lays is releasing a new chip flavor inspired by our cheesesteaks. All 5 restaurant-inspired flavors will be on shelves later this month for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/62dTH0JET7 — Geno's Steaks (@GenosSteaks) July 10, 2020

With restaurants being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic – the entire industry is expected to lose up to $240 billion by the end of 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association​ - Lay’s has created the “Lay’s Gratitude Fund.”

Lay's created this initiative with five beloved local restaurants from cities across the country:

Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York City

inspired by in Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville

inspired by in Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia

inspired by in Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles

inspired by in Lay’s Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque (which is available exclusively at WalMart and 7-Eleven)

This fund provides each "Flavor Icons" restaurant with a "$25,000 donation to put towards the various relief efforts that will help them recover from the impact of the pandemic.", Lay's said in a news release.

Lay's Flavor Icons hit shelves the end of July – get em while you can!

No word yet on how the chips taste on the side of an actual Geno's steak sandwich.