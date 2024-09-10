Larry David announces fall Tour. Here's when he is coming to Philly

Fans of "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" are in for a real treat.

Writer, producer, and legendary comedian Larry David is going on tour this fall and bringing "A Conversation with Larry David" live to the Met Philadelphia.

The show will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and will feature an informal discussion about David's time on all his hit shows and everything in between.

If that sounds pretty pretty pretty good to you, tickets to the show will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Thursday, Sept.12 at 10 a.m. The general sale will begin on Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. at larrydavidtour.com.