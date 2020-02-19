Philly Live
Showcasing the food, fashion, wellness, technology and travel destinations that make the Philadelphia region great.
new peeps

‘Hot’ or Not: Check Out These New Peeps Flavors for Easter

Hot Tamales, Fruit Loops and root beer float are among the newest Peeps flavors

By Dan Stamm

By Dan Stamm

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An Easter candy favorite is getting “Hot” this season.

The latest versions of marshmallow Peeps includes Hot Tamales flavor.

Besides the hot cinnamon-flavored marshmallow chicks, Just Born, Inc. has revealed an expanded offering of Peeps including a Fruit Loops-flavored pop, root beer float chicks, chocolate pudding bunnies, Delights raspberry-flavored chicks and individually-wrapped marshmallow chicks ready for the Easter egg hunt. They also now offer Peeps-flavored jelly beans.

Philly Live

Showcasing the food, fashion, wellness, technology and travel destinations that make the Philadelphia region great.

Wells Fargo Center 23 hours ago

It’s Back: The Flyers Wives Carnival

black history month Feb 17

Guide To Black History Month in Philadelphia 2020

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Just Born has been making candy for nearly seven decades. The classic Peeps flavors are available at many stores, some of these new offerings are only available at select retailers.

“We strive to meet the perfect balance of history and innovation by continuing to offer our classic Peeps chicks and bunnies, while also bringing new and exciting products to our fans,” Peeps brand manager Caitlin Servian said in a news release.

This article tagged under:

new peepsPennsylvaniaPeepseaster candyjust born
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us