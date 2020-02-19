‘Hot’ or Not: Check Out These New Peeps Flavors for Easter

An Easter candy favorite is getting “Hot” this season.

The latest versions of marshmallow Peeps includes Hot Tamales flavor.

Besides the hot cinnamon-flavored marshmallow chicks, Just Born, Inc. has revealed an expanded offering of Peeps including a Fruit Loops-flavored pop, root beer float chicks, chocolate pudding bunnies, Delights raspberry-flavored chicks and individually-wrapped marshmallow chicks ready for the Easter egg hunt. They also now offer Peeps-flavored jelly beans.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Just Born has been making candy for nearly seven decades. The classic Peeps flavors are available at many stores, some of these new offerings are only available at select retailers.

“We strive to meet the perfect balance of history and innovation by continuing to offer our classic Peeps chicks and bunnies, while also bringing new and exciting products to our fans,” Peeps brand manager Caitlin Servian said in a news release.