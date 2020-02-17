Guide To Black History Month in Philadelphia 2020

During Black History Month in Philadelphia, residents and visitors reflect on the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which said that the right to vote could not be denied based on race; discuss the effects of gentrification in Philadelphia and enjoy a variety of concerts, exhibitions, workshops and more.

Visitors can also check out and support Philly’s stellar array of Black-owned and -operated businesses, including top restaurants and coffee spots, fantastic boutiques, independent bookstores and more.

When: February 2020

What: February marks the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment, which said that the right to vote could not be denied based on race. The National Constitution Center celebrates the anniversary with an entire month of programming, including “The Road to Freedom,” an interactive program that examines slavery, key events and important historical figures from the time of the Constitutional Convention to the Civil War. Guests can also explore Civil War and Reconstruction, the first exhibit in the country to explore the amendments to the U.S. Constitution that ended slavery and promised equality to all Americans in the years after the Civil War.

Where: National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street

When: Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 6 p.m.

What: The free Voices of Hope Black History Month Celebration features performances by PHILADANCO, Philadelphia Heritage Chorale, Monique Brooks Roberts, Sister Cities Girlchoir and CAPA String Quartet. Registration is required for tickets to the event, which takes place at the Please Touch Museum.

Where: Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic

When: February 21 - July 12, 2020

What: At this new exhibit, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts displays more than 75 works by African American artists from the collection of educator and arts advocate Dr. Constance E. Clayton. The collection features mostly paintings and works on paper, and also include sculptures by Richmond Barthé and Augusta Savage.

Where: Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad Street

When: Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 8 p.m.

What: Head to The Met Philadelphia for a hilarious evening featuring some of the funniest Black women in America. NeNe Leakes hosts the event with guests Loni Love, Adele Givens, Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, and B Simone.

Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad Street

When: Ongoing year-round

What: Freedom was the goal for the thousands of enslaved Africans on the Underground Railroad, a secret network of safe houses, churches, and farms that offered shelter and safety. Find notable Philadelphia sites and learn about Philadelphians who bravely worked to keep the route running in the comprehensive guide to the Underground Railroad in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Where: Various locations including Johnson House Historic Site, 6306 Germantown Avenue