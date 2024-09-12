The ‘Essence' of motherhood. Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle welcomes baby girl

Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle is overjoyed by the birth her new baby.

Essence Noel was born on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. "My husband Jean and I are beyond blessed and grateful," Aunyea told NBC10.

"She is healthy, happy... and has a head full of hair," Aunyea said.

Aunyea Lachelle Baby Essence and Philly Live Aunyea Lachelle with husband, Jean, and son Ezra.

Despite his gaze in the photo the family shared, big brother Ezra -- who turns 2 years old next month -- is embracing big brother duties, Aunyea said. He blows Essence a kiss and says “good night baby” before bed.

Aunyea is enjoying time home with her family before she returns to Philly Live.

Congrats!