Elevate Your Holiday Party With Professional Cocktails

Looking to elevate your holiday dinner party with some professional cocktails? Philly Live stopped by Olde Bar in Old City for tips on a couple signature drinks you can make. Beverage manager Justin Gulick gave us the recipes. Pick your favorite.

The Douglas Fir

2 oz London Dry Gin

.5 oz Benedictine

.5 oz Branca Menta

.5 oz Rosemary Syrup

Stir with ice.

Serve straight up with sprig of toasted rosemary.

The First Noyeaux

2 oz. Bourbon

.5 oz Allspice Dram

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Crème de Noyeaux

.5 oz Cranberry Syrup

Shake with ice.

Serve on ice with cinnamon stick and cranberries.

Olde Bar Eggnog

Milk

Cream

Sugar

Eggs

Bourbon

Dark Rum

Pro Tip: Make your eggnog a day or more before serving for best flavors.

Shake 6 oz chilled with no ice for each serving.

Serve on ice topped with freshly grated nutmeg.