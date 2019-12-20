Elevate Your Holiday Party With Professional Cocktails

Looking to elevate your holiday dinner party with some professional cocktails? Philly Live stopped by Olde Bar in Old City for tips on a couple signature drinks you can make. Beverage manager Justin Gulick gave us the recipes. Pick your favorite.
The Douglas Fir
2 oz London Dry Gin
.5 oz Benedictine
.5 oz Branca Menta
.5 oz Rosemary Syrup
Stir with ice.
Serve straight up with sprig of toasted rosemary.
The First Noyeaux
2 oz. Bourbon
.5 oz Allspice Dram
.75 oz Lemon Juice
.5 oz Crème de Noyeaux
.5 oz Cranberry Syrup
Shake with ice.
Serve on ice with cinnamon stick and cranberries.
Olde Bar Eggnog
Milk
Cream
Sugar
Eggs
Bourbon
Dark Rum
Pro Tip: Make your eggnog a day or more before serving for best flavors.
Shake 6 oz chilled with no ice for each serving.
Serve on ice topped with freshly grated nutmeg.