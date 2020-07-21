Live Music Is Returning to Philly This Summer and You Won't Need to Leave Your Car

What to Know The Live-in/Drive-in Concert Series Presented by Budweiser Zero is bringing comedians and musicians to Citizens Bank Park in August and September.

AJR, Dark Star Orchestra, Michael Blackson, The Struts and more acts will take the stage to play to people in their cars.

“We are grateful to the Philadelphia Phillies, the City of Philadelphia, the State of Pennsylvania, and the musicians and artists who are excited to get back out and perform live on stage in a socially-distanced environment for their fans in Philly again," Live Nation Philadelphia regional president Geoff Gordon said.

Live music and comedy are returning to Philadelphia months after venues were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jam bands, a legendary DJ and comedians are among the acts you can enjoy in South Philadelphia without having to get out of your car.

On Tuesday, Live Nation Philadelphia and the Phillies announced the Live-in/Drive-in Concert Series Presented by Budweiser Zero set over four weeks at Citizens Bank Park later this summer.

The coronavirus has brought the concert industry to a halt in Philadelphia. These shows, which will have the feel of drive-in movies, allow for live music and comedy to be appreciated again with social-distancing in mind.

The one dozen drive-in shows start with comic Bert Kreischer on Sunday, Aug. 16 and wraps with comic Michael Blackson (with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff) on Labor Day, Sept. 7. Also taking part are AJR, The Front Bottoms, Lotus, Mt. Joy, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Smith & Meyers, the Struts and Subtronics. Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra will play two concerts over Labor Day weekend.

Don't expect any mosh pits or dance circles as organizers follow local and state guidelines. Cars will be spaced out and people are urged to only leave their vehicles to use the restroom. The shows will feature full stages set up in the CBP parking lot, large LED video screens and audio simulcast on FM radio.

Organizers noted the safety measures being taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fans can expect contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle window and then will be shown to their designated parking space where they will enjoy the show from inside their own vehicle,” organizers said in a news release. “Guests can leave their cars, wearing a mask, to use one of the portable bathroom locations, which will be continuously sanitized throughout each event.”

All events will be rain or shine and the guidelines could change, organizers said.

Tickets will be sold per car and will be good for up to four people. Citi card members can access presale tickets starting at noon Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday. General public tickets sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24.