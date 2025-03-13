DJ Jazzy Jeff unveils Philly's ‘sonic ID' for 2026 FIFA World Cup

As Philadelphia prepares for next year’s FIFA World Cup, legendary DJ and producer DJ Jazzy Jeff unveiled the city’s official anthem for the massive event.

All 16 host cities for the World Cup – including Philadelphia – were given a “sonic ID” that will serve as their theme song for the World Cup. While FIFA provided the IDs, each city had the chance to customize it with a local producer to reflect their overall sound and culture.

DJ Jazzy Jeff – one half of the iconic hip hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince and one of the most innovative and respected hip hop DJs and producers of all time – was tasked with producing Philadelphia’s sonic ID. He made sure to give it a distinctly Philadelphia flavor.

DJ Jazzy Jeff was selected as the producer for Philadelphia's "sonic ID" for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle shows us the song and speaks with the legendary DJ about how he came up with the sound as well as Meg Kane, the host city executive for Philadelphia.

“I was more than honored when I was chosen and because Philadelphia is so rich and so soulful, I kind of wanted to do something to pay some homage to Gamble and Huff and the early neo soul days in Philadelphia,” Jeff told Philly Live’s Aunyea Lachelle on Thursday. “I wanted to make something that not only sounded good but felt good.”

You can listen to Philadelphia’s World Cup “sonic ID” here!

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest competition ever hosted by FIFA. Philadelphia will host five Group Stage matches (June 14, June 19, June 22, June 25, and June 27), and a Round of 16 match on the United States semiquincentennial, July 4, 2026.