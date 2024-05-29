Philly Live

Cirque du Soleil leaps into Philadelphia with ‘Corteo' this week. How to get tickets

By Cherise Lynch

High-flying fun is coming to Philadelphia this week.

"Corteo," the long-running arena production from Cirque Du Soleil, will make a stop at Temple University's Liacouras Center from May 30 through June 2.

The show had recently made stops in Allentown, Pennsylvania for six shows. It was the first time that Cirque du Soleil returned to the city since 2019. 

"Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth," Cirque du Soleil said in a new release.

The show is directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca and first premiered in Montreal in April 2005. Since then the show has amazed over 10 million spectators across 20 countries.

So prepare to be enchanted! Tickets for the Liacouras Center shows are available at cirquedusoleil.com.

