Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.

The Philadelphia Auto Show zooms into town this weekend and discounted tickets are available online if you want to get a good look at the classic, luxury and pre-production vehicles. A free, pop-up tropical oasis with a beach, jungle and campground awaits at the Horticulture Center in Philadelphia. And a brewfest to benefit scholarships at Bucks County Community College is taking place.

And, don't forget about Black History Month celebrations happening all month.

We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Feb. 7 to 9, in Philly and New Jersey.

Get a look at more than 700 pre-production, classic, luxury and exotic cars at the annual auto show.

Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia

When: Saturday through Feb. 17

Cost: $14 for adults, $7 for children 7 to 12, children under 6 are free. Senior and military discounts are available.

Check out some classic cars from movies and television along with other impressive rides at the car show and get your chance to purchase vehicles at the auction. Organizers are calling it four car shows and two locations for one price.

Where: the Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ, and Showboat Hotel, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

When: Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (auction times vary)

Cost: $25 for adults, $5 for children 11 and under

Warm up your winter inside this backyard oasis. This pop-up tropical destination features a beach, jungle, lawn, campground and more. Food trucks, zoo animals, picnics, story times and more are happening inside this greenhouse.

Where: Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, 100 N. Horticulture Dr., Philadelphia

When: through Feb. 16

Cost: Free, but reserving free tickets is recommended

What: Black History Month in Philadelphia

Major city attractions, including the African American Museum of Philadelphia, the National Constitution Center and the Free Library of Philadelphia, will host events throughout the month. See this article for more details.

Where: Various locations

When: All of February

Enjoy more than 70 beers, sours, ciders, IPAs and more.

Where: Bucks County Community College, 275 Swamp Rd., Newtown, Pa.

When: Saturday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 Proceeds benefit scholarships for Bucks County Community College

Stroll through the indoor gardens and witness the beauty of the rarest of flowers.

Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

When: through March 22

Cost: Varies

When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.

Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia

When: through March 8

Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, and hot chocolate at Dilworth Park.

Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

When: through Feb. 23

Cost: Free to explore