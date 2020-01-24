Philly Live
Free and Affordable Fun This Weekend as Black History Month Kicks Off

From Philly to the Jersey Shore, we've compiled some great fun and affordable things you can do with your family Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020.

By Courtney Elko

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on.

While we wait to see if the groundhog sees his shadow and who wins the big game on Sunday, how about a visit to a greenhouse getaway in the city? A free, pop-up tropical oasis with a beach, jungle and campground awaits at the Horticulture Center in Philadelphia. It’s a great way to escape the chilly temps this weekend no matter what Punxsutawney Phil says.

Plus, head over the annual African American Book Fair to pick up some amazing books for children of all ages. It's one of many Black History Month events planned in the city.

We’ve found the top free (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, in Philly and New Jersey.

What: Getaway at the Greenhouse

Warm up your winter inside this backyard oasis. This pop-up tropical destination features a beach, jungle, lawn, campground and more. Food trucks, zoo animals, picnics, story times and more are happening inside this greenhouse. 
Where: Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, 100 N. Horticulture Dr., Philadelphia 
When: Saturday through Feb. 16
Cost: Free, but reserving free tickets is recommended 

What: Chestnut Hill on Ice

This two-day pop-up ice festival features an ice-skating rink, live ice carving, fireside activities and much more outdoor fun. 
Where: Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill, Pa. 
When: Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend

What: African American Children’s Book Fair 

Featuring nationally known and bestselling authors and illustrators, this is one of the oldest and largest single-day events for African American children’s books. The free event promotes the power and joy of reading, with authors and illustrators doing readings and signings their books. Brand new books will be given to teachers to use in classrooms and plenty of books will also be available for purchase at a discounted rate. 
Where: Community College of Philadelphia, 1700 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia 
When: Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m. 
Cost: Free

What: Black History Month in Philadelphia 

Major city attractions, including the African American Museum of Philadelphia, the National Constitution Center and the Free Library of Philadelphia, will host events throughout the month. See this article for more details
Where: Various locations 
When: All of February 

What: Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens

Stroll through the indoor gardens and witness the beauty of the rarest of flowers.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: Saturday through March 22
Cost: Varies

What: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

When the weather gets chilly, head to rink for some ice skating, fire pits, food, drinks, an arcade and more.
Where: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
When: through March 8
Cost: Free for general admission, $4 skating admission, $10 skate rentals

What: Winter at Dilworth Park

In the shadow of City Hall, families can enjoy ice skating, the Wintergarden, and hot chocolate at Dilworth Park.
Where: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia
When: through Feb. 23, 2019
Cost: Free to explore

