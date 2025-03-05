Attention all food enthusiasts! The 6th annual Haddonfield Restaurant Week is underway.
From now through Sunday, March 9, restaurants, diners, and breweries in Haddonfield, New Jersey, will offer prix fixe menus, discounts, and specials all week.
This is the perfect time to check out a restaurant you haven't experienced yet or visit an old-time favorite.
Here is a breakdown of Haddonfield Restaurant Week:
Restaurants offering prix fixe menus
The Bistro at Haddonfield
Location: 57 Kings Highway East
Offering: Tuesday through Friday, Breakfast under $12 includes endless coffee.
Cross Culture
Location: 208 Kings Highway East
Offering: Three-course dinner menu for $40 per person.
El Nopalito
Location: 47 Kings Highway East
Offering: El Nopalito will have a $18 lunch, which includes soup or salad, an entree, and a drink.
Gass & Main
Location 7 Kinds Court
Offering: Gass and Main will have a three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menu. Lunch $35 per person and dinner $60 per person.
Haddon Culinary
Location: 9 Kings Highway West
Offering: Haddon Culinary will have prix fixe menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (Breakfast $10 to $12, lunch $12 to $15 and dinner under $20)
Mare Monte
Location: 1 Kings Highway East
Offering: Mare Monte will be offering three courses for $45.
Pizza Pazza
Location: 129 Kinds Highway East
Offering: Three courses for $25, which includes salad or appetizer, pizza or pasta, and dessert
Tre Famigila
Location: 403 North Haddon Avenue
Offering: Tre Famiglia will have a four-course meal for $40.
Verona Ristornate
Location: 141 Kinds Highway East
Offering: Verona Ristorante will have a four-course prix fixe menu for $45 per person.
Wanda BYOB
Location: 116 Kinds Highway
Offering: three courses for $45 plus tax and gratuity
Umile Trattoria
Location: 211 Kings Highway East
Offering: Umile Trattoria will have a three-course prix fixe lunch for $25 and a three-course prix fixe dinner for$45.
Also, during Haddonfield Restaurant Week, take advantage of discounts from businesses such as Animo Juice, Hot Dawgs, The Little Hen, and so many other places.
Visit downtownhaddonfield.com/restaurant-week-specials to see a complete list of participating businesses.
