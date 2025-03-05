Attention all food enthusiasts! The 6th annual Haddonfield Restaurant Week is underway.

From now through Sunday, March 9, restaurants, diners, and breweries in Haddonfield, New Jersey, will offer prix fixe menus, discounts, and specials all week.

This is the perfect time to check out a restaurant you haven't experienced yet or visit an old-time favorite.

Here is a breakdown of Haddonfield Restaurant Week:

Restaurants offering prix fixe menus

The Bistro at Haddonfield

Location: 57 Kings Highway East

Offering: Tuesday through Friday, Breakfast under $12 includes endless coffee.

Cross Culture

Location: 208 Kings Highway East

Offering: Three-course dinner menu for $40 per person.

El Nopalito

Location: 47 Kings Highway East

Offering: El Nopalito will have a $18 lunch, which includes soup or salad, an entree, and a drink.

Gass & Main

Location 7 Kinds Court

Offering: Gass and Main will have a three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menu. Lunch $35 per person and dinner $60 per person.

Haddon Culinary

Location: 9 Kings Highway West

Offering: Haddon Culinary will have prix fixe menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (Breakfast $10 to $12, lunch $12 to $15 and dinner under $20)

Mare Monte

Location: 1 Kings Highway East

Offering: Mare Monte will be offering three courses for $45.

Pizza Pazza

Location: 129 Kinds Highway East

Offering: Three courses for $25, which includes salad or appetizer, pizza or pasta, and dessert

Tre Famigila

Location: 403 North Haddon Avenue

Offering: Tre Famiglia will have a four-course meal for $40.

Verona Ristornate

Location: 141 Kinds Highway East

Offering: Verona Ristorante will have a four-course prix fixe menu for $45 per person.

Wanda BYOB

Location: 116 Kinds Highway

Offering: three courses for $45 plus tax and gratuity

Umile Trattoria

Location: 211 Kings Highway East

Offering: Umile Trattoria will have a three-course prix fixe lunch for $25 and a three-course prix fixe dinner for$45.

Also, during Haddonfield Restaurant Week, take advantage of discounts from businesses such as Animo Juice, Hot Dawgs, The Little Hen, and so many other places.

Visit downtownhaddonfield.com/restaurant-week-specials to see a complete list of participating businesses.