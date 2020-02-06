10 Valentine’s Day Restaurant Deals in Philadelphia

For those happily in a relationship, mending a broken heart, or celebrating their singledom, the below Philadelphia restaurants and bars have you covered this Valentine’s Day with delicious prix-fixe menus and exclusive features as well as non-traditional alternatives (hint: photo shredder), and more.

Red Owl Tavern

What: Red Owl Tavern, the Old City restaurant, and the bar across from Independence Hall, is celebrating Valentine’s with two tantalizing options – a Murder Mystery Dinner and a four-course prix-fixe dinner. During dinner, guests can enjoy dishes such as Octopus Carpaccio, Border Springs Lamb Chops, and Dry Aged Ribeye Steak. The prix-fixe dinner is $65 per person. At Til' Death Do Us Part Murder Mystery Dinner, guests can enjoy the same 4-course dinner with the addition of two Grey Goose cocktails and two wine pairings. Guests are invited to dress the part while solving a horrible murder in this nuptial nightmare. The dinner is in the Copenhagen event space and is $95 per person.

Where: 433 Chestnut Street

Rex 1516

What: Rex 1516, the Southern-inspired restaurant and bar on South Street, is offering guests featured Valentine’s Day dishes and cocktails as well as a “liquid” dessert option. Featured dishes and drinks: Saffron Tomato Stew ($18) with crab, mussels, crispy leeks, and burnt orange. Stuffed Pork Chop ($28) with a granny smith gastrique, Charleston gold rice, and haricot vert. Dark Chocolate Budino ($9) with salted caramel and raspberry whipped cream. Honeymoon #2 ($13) with Chamomile-Infused Laird's Bonded Apple Brandy, Jim Beam Rye Whiskey, Gran Gala Orange Liqueur, lemon, and D.O.M. Benedictine. "Spice & Smoke" ($14) with Laphroaig 10-year Scotch, Dewar'sBlended Scotch, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, and lemon-cayenne shrub. "Flora & Fauna" ($13) with Bombay Dry Gin, Amaro Montenegro, pickled strawberry cordial, lime juice, and egg white. Liquid Dessert - "Pink Squirrel" ($11) with Tempus Fugit Creme de Noyeaux, Jacquin's White Creme de Cacao, and heavy cream

Where: 1516 South Street

Jet Wine Bar

What: Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s “global vineyard,” is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a featured rosé wine flight for $12 and $5 off cheese and charcuteries boards all night long. After guests enjoy their flights, they can head across South St. to Rex 1516 for a V-Day dinner. Featured Wines: Sparkling Prosecco Rosé, Ca' Furlan, Italy. Grenache Rosé, La Tour de Gatigne, France. Bobal Rosé, Pablo Claro Organic, Spain

Where: 1525 South Street

Ocean Prime

What: Ocean Prime, one of Center City’s most gorgeous restaurants and bars, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a Roasted Sea Bass over Alaskan King Crab Gnocchi with Champagne Cream. Topped with baby carrot salad in a preserved lemon pepper vinaigrette, this decadent dish is available for $62 for those lucky enough to get a reservation.

Where: 124 South 15th Street

The Twisted Tail

What: The Twisted Tail, Headhouse Square’s restaurant, bar and live music venue, invites loved ones to celebrate the holiday with a four-course prix-fixe menu. For $49 per person, guests can enjoy Southern-inspired such as Crispy Prawns, Blue Bay Mussels, Fried Chicken, Beignets, Chocolate Pot de Crème, and more. Imbibers can also enjoy brown spirits from one of the most extensive selections in the city as well as seasonal specialty cocktails from Owner, George Reilly.

Where: 509 S. Second St.

The Bourse

What: The Bourse, Philadelphia’s artisan food hall on Independence Mall, is offering an anti-Valentine’s Day alternative for singles — Shred-Her (Him) at The Bourse. From 11 am to close on Valentine’s Day, guests can get closure by shredding a photo of an ex. Yes, The Bar by Bluebird Distilling will have a shredder on-site. Guests who shred a photo will receive a complimentary Clover Club cocktail, boasting Bluebird Distilling Juniperus Gin, lemon juice, egg white, and raspberry syrup.

Where: 111 S Independence Mall E

Urban Farmer

What: Urban Farmer, Logan Square's modern American “chic” steakhouse, is offering guests delicious à la carte features, including House-made Saffron Cavatelli ($19) with short rib ragout, Bordeaux, and baby onions, a 1855 Cowboy Chop for 2 ($148) carved tableside, Whole Roasted Bronzini ($39) with arugula, fennel, oil-cured tomatoes, and salmoriglio, and Ruby Chocolate Mousse ($12) with a brownie, strawberry gelee, vanilla Chantilly, chocolate macaron, strawberries, and coco nibs. Guests can also imbibe in the Shot Through the Heart ($14) made with Dark Rum, Chambord, Chocolate Meletti, and cream, the Swipe Right ($14) made with gin, Campari, Luxardo Maraschino, honey, and egg white, and several wine selections.

Where: 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia Brewing Company

What: Philadelphia Brewing Company, one of Philadelphia’s oldest and largest breweries, is throwing a non-traditional Valentine’s Day celebration for the Black Hearts Club, complete with the release of Schwarzinger, a German-style black lager brewed with premium pilsner and dark roasted malts coming in at 5% ABV. Guests will be serenaded with jazzy renditions of love songs performed by local singer Mary Ellen, including “This Can’t Be Love” — Nat King Cole; “My Foolish Heart” — Tony Bennett; “Until the Real Thing Comes Along” — Billie Holiday; “Full Moon and Empty Arms” — Frank Sinatra; and others, while sipping on black brews in the Peacock Room.

Where: 2440 Frankford Avenue

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

What: Assembly Rooftop Lounge, offering sweeping views from above Logan Circle, is offerings guests specialty Valentine’s cocktails including A Dozen Roses ($14) made with rose petal infused Casadores Reposado, Dry Curaçao, lemon, and prosecco; Cupid’s Revenge ($14) made with Four Roses Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, lemon, torched rosemary, and black pepper; and a Frozen Hot Chocolate ($14) made with Vanilla Vodka, hot chocolate blend, and strawberry marshmallow whipped cream. Guests can also enjoy Two Hearted IPA ($7) and a Port and Cheese pairing for $16.

Where: 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Seaview

What: Those looking for a nearby escape should consider Seaview, the recently renovated, historic and totally beautiful hotel and golf resort located just this side of Atlantic City — overlooking the bay. Seaview’s Be My Valentine package, includes luxurious accommodations, a sumptuous four-course dinner for two in Seaview’s circular Main Dining Room, hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries and two Champagne splits waiting in the room on ice. The cost of the package is $360 plus tax and is the perfect escape for those coming from near or far. Guests looking to book Seaview’s Be My Valentine package may do so via the link here: Be My Valentine at Seaview

Where: 401 S New York Rd, Galloway, NJ