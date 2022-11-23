What to Know Ice skating, carnival games, food and even a Ferris Wheel await visitors to the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest.

The fun gets started in Penn's Landing on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Don an ugly sweater to celebrate opening weekend (Nov. 25 to Nov. 27) and you might win a prize.

Ice skating and family-friendly fun is returning to Penn’s Landing as Philadelphians can get in the holiday spirit ahead of winter.

What's in Store for 2022-23 Season of Blue Cross RiverRink?

The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest ice skating rink opens Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

In it's 29th season, visitors can enjoy "Philadelphia’s only signature outdoor National Hockey League sized ice skating rink with stunning waterfront views, to the 60-foot holiday-lighted Ferris wheel; thousands of sparkling lights; a 37 foot holiday tree; s’mores kits for purchase to cook around the firepits; festive, heated cabins; the return of the indoor lodge, and everyone’s favorite food and drink offerings," the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation said.

Ice skating tickets are $5 if you have skate and $12 if you need to rent. Independence Blue Cross cardholders get free skating admission for themselves and up to three guests. You don't need to get tickets ahead of time, but reservations are recommended.

There is plenty more to do than just skate.

"This year’s park promises a winter wonderland for cozy and safe gatherings indoors, outdoors, and much more," the DWRC said.

Winterfest goes until March 5, 2023.

Got an Ugly Sweater?

To celebrate the new skating season, DWRC is holding an Ugly Sweater Contest:

"To set the tone for the season that is about going all out and rekindling traditions old and new, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation is hosting a weekend-long Ugly Sweater Contest," the DWRC wrote in a news release. "Opening weekend festivities will include a prize wheel with giveaways and a special ugly-sweater themed cocktail. There will also be a selfie photo station to capture those ugly sweater looks that guests can share on social media using the hashtag #RiverRinkUglySweater. Winners of the Ugly Sweater Contest will be chosen and announced throughout the weekend on the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest social media accounts and win a grand prize featuring ice skating tickets and other fun surprises."

Get ready to show off your brightest and jolliest holiday attire at @river_rink Winterfest UglySweater Contest (Nov. 25 - Nov. 27). Snap a pic and then tag us using #RiverRinkUglySweater for the chance to win awesome prizes. #MyPhillyWaterfront #RiverRink #RiverRinkTraditions pic.twitter.com/czvDzmPqTu — Del River Waterfront (@DelRiverWfront) November 23, 2022

Wondering About Ways to Get There?

A new path is making it easier to access Winterfest off Columbus Boulevard between Market and Chestnut streets:

“There is excitement in the air in Philadelphia, and we are thrilled to carry that into our favorite traditions at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest," Joe Forkin, president of DRWC, said. "This will also be the first Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest season where visitors can benefit from the Delaware River Trail and all of the new ways that they can access the fun and beautiful views."

Looking to get to the RiverRink (or other seasonal hot spots) this weekend? SEPTA has passengers covered.

Also, plan to visit Winterfest on Dec. 2, for the lighting of the holiday tree with NBC10 personalities. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting special will air on NBC10 at 7:30 p.m.

NBC10 and Telemundo 62 are among the sponsors of Winterfest.

