Washington crossing Delaware River: Christmas reenactment returns to Pa., NJ

What to Know People are expected to gather on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington’s 1776 crossing.

Historical reenactors set out in boats to retrace the daring 1776 voyage of Washington and his Revolutionary troops.

Other activities at the annual event include reenactments of Washington’s address to his troops, historical speeches and processions, and staffers in period clothing providing public interpretation.

People are expected to gather on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington’s 1776 crossing.

In years past, thousands have often gathered every Christmas morning on the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey, to watch historical reenactors set out in boats to retrace the daring 1776 voyage of Washington and his troops.

The 71st annual reenactment is set for around 1 p.m. Monday, with the event on the Pennsylvania side running from noon to 3 p.m., according to organizers. Admission is free.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Weather sometimes puts a damper on the actual crossing. However, other activities at the annual event include reenactments of Washington’s address to his troops, historical speeches and processions, and staffers in period clothing providing public interpretation.

In the original crossing, boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton. Several Hessians were killed, and two Continental soldiers froze to death on the march.

Click here for more history about Washington's crossing.