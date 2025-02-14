Eat your heart out: 49 food deals for Valentine's Day

Love is in the air — and so is the smell of food. The most romantic day of the year falls on a Friday, making date night a bit more exciting as we head into the weekend.

Whether you’ve been planning a big night out for months or are planning on winging it and ordering takeout, there’s no better way to spend Feb. 14 than with some heartwarming food.

Since Valentine’s Day can get pricey, we’ve rounded up a bunch of food deals to help you save some dough while you’re showering your better half — or yourself — with love.

Auntie Anne’s

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Auntie Anne’s rewards members can get one original or cinnamon sugar pretzel free when they buy any pretzel item (buckets excluded) at participating locations on Feb. 14. The single-use offer has to be redeemed in the chain’s app and can’t be combined with other deals.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

On Feb. 14, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar customers can order the chain’s red velvet cake shake for just $5.

Bakery Lorraine

Bakery Lorraine is offering TODAY.com readers 14% off six- and 12-packs of macarons using the online code MACARONS14 through Feb. 14.

Bar Louie

Through Feb. 16, Bar Louie is serving a four-course dinner for $69 per person. Pricing and participating can vary and the offer is only available through reservations on OpenTable.

Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta

Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta is offering a Valentine’s three-course dinner for two on Feb. 14 for $69.95.

Biggby Coffee

Biggby Coffee customers can take advantage of two deals on Feb. 14 at participating locations: buy one, get one free or $1 off any size drink up to 24 ounces.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille is serving a Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for two for $69.99 for dine-in or takeout.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen is offering a Valentine’s Day three-course special for two on Feb. 14 for $59.99 for dine-in or takeout.

Burger King

Burger King rewards members can enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free Whopper deal on Feb. 14. The single-use app/website offer is available at participating U.S. locations for order ahead and isn’t valid during breakfast hours or on delivery orders. It can’t be combined with other coupons and isn’t valid in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

Carvel

Carvel customers can buy a $25 gift card and receive $5 in rewards through Feb. 16. The rewards can be redeemed through March 2 at participating locations.

Cinnabon

Through Feb. 14, Cinnabon rewards members can save 20% off a CinnaPack at participating locations. The single-use offer can’t be combined with other rewards or deals or with third-party delivery.

Additionally, rewards members who buy a $25 gift card can get a $5 reward card through Feb. 14. It can be redeemed through Feb. 28 at participating locations.

California Pizza Kitchen

CPK is running a Sweet Deal for Two dine-in and takeout deal through Feb. 16. Starting at $55, the deal comes with a starter, two entrees (including heart-shaped pizzas) and one dessert from a prix fixe menu. Customers who purchase the Sweet Deal for Two will also get a bounceback card (valid between Feb. 17-March 2) with additional offers.

Del Taco

Del Taco rewards members can get a free shake with the purchase of another between Feb. 14-16 while ordering in the app or on the chain’s website. The single-use offer isn’t valid with other discounts or third-party delivery.

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company

TODAY.com readers can save 15% off their total purchase of Limoncello baked goods at Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company using the code VALENTINES.

Fazoli’s

Through Feb. 16, Fazoli’s customers can enjoy two baked spaghetti entrees, two small drinks and two slices of cheesecake for just $25 at participating locations. The offer is valid online and in-store with the code VALENTINE25.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs customers can get a free medium sub when they buy a medium or large sub combo on Valentine’s Day.

Harry & David

Through Feb. 14, Harry & David is offering customers 20% off orders of $79+ with the code TOGETHER20.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies customers can get $5 off any order of $35+ using the code SWEETHEART through Feb. 16. Additionally, rewards members can get a free deluxe cookie between Feb. 15-16 when they make a purchase on Valentine’s Day.

Jamba

Jamba rewards members can get $10 in online rewards with every $30 in gift cards they purchase online through Feb. 14. The reward can be redeemed through April 30.

KFC

Between Feb. 14-20, KFC is offering customers free delivery on app/online orders.

Last Crumb

Last Crumb is offering TODAY.com readers 10% off the brand’s bestselling Core Collection using the code TODAY10 through Feb. 16. The collection comes with 12 cookies that are handmade and freshly baked with high quality ingredients.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli rewards members can get 50% off an entrée with the purchase of another at participating locations between Feb. 14-16. The single-use offer can’t be combined with other rewards or offers and can’t be used on catering or with third-party delivery.

Mo’ Bettahs

Mo’ Bettahs customers can get one regular plate free with the purchase of another on Feb. 14.

“You Only,” “Be Mine,” and “On Fleek” are some of the catchy phrases Smarties Candy Company uses on their Valentine’s Day candies. Co-president Liz Dee explains how these phrases are chosen and printed on their candy roles.

Mightylicious

Mightylicious is offering cookie fans 25% its entire website with the code VALENTINE through Feb. 14.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill rewards members can take advantage of a buy one, get one free deal on entrees between Feb. 14-16 at participating locations. The single-use offer can’t be combined with other deals, rewards or third-party delivery.

Panera

On Feb. 13 and 14, Panera customers can use the code BAEGEL to get one free Asiago Bagel Stack sandwich with the purchase of another.

Papa Murphy’s

Through Feb. 14, Papa Murphy’s has a $14 bundle deal that comes with a heart-shaped pizza and chocolate chip cookie dough. Pricing varies in Alaska and California.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s customers who dine at the restaurant between Feb. 13-18 will get an offer for free dumplings on a future date night.

Pollo Campero

On Valentine’s Day, Pollo Campero loyalty members can take advantage of a buy one, get one free deal on individual meals at participating locations.

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Qdoba rewards members can get a free entrée with the purchase of another entrée and a drink on Valentine’s Day.

Red Robin

Couples who get engaged at Red Robin with one of the chain’s onion rings on Valentine’s Day will be entered for the chance to win a diamond engagement ring of their choice, valued at up to $10,000, and Red Robin’s Towering Onion Rings for as long as they’re engaged.

To enter, customers can upload a video or photo of the moment and their love story through Feb. 19 and tag @redrobinburgers on social media. Full rules are online.

Round Table Pizza

Between Feb. 14-17, Round Table Pizza customers can get 14% off any large or extra large pizza, including heart-shaped pizzas, using the code RTP125.

Shake Shack

Through Feb. 17, Shake Shack is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal on its SmokeShack Burger using the code BEMINE at participating locations. Customers can redeem the deal in-restaurant at a kiosk or in the chain’s app/website for delivery or pickup. The single-use offer isn’t valid with drive-thru orders or third-party delivery and can’t be combined with other deals.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens customers can use the code VDAY25 to redeem a buy-one, get-one-free order of chicken and waffles in the chain’s app/website at participating locations. As an added bonus, $1 from each of these meals purchased in February will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Smashburger

With Smashburger’s Grubhub exclusive deal, customers can get $6 off a $30 order on Feb. 14.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King rewards members can take advantage of a two for $10 deal on 20-ounce smoothies in the chain’s app on Feb. 14.

Stonyfield Organic

Stonyfield Organic plans to pay people $1,000 to block their toxic ex on social media. The full rules are available online here.

Subway

For a limited time, Subway customers can use the code FLBOGO on the chain’s website or app to enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free deal on footlong subs. Customers can redeem the offer once per order and can’t combine the deal with other offers. The deal excludes footlong snacks, The Beast/5 Meat Italian, and the Garlic Roast Beef.

Surcheros

Surcheros is running a Be My Burrito offer for $35 that comes with two grilled burritos (or any regular-sized entrée), two regular-sized drinks, a side of queso or guacamole and a S’mores Quesadilla. The offer is valid from 5 p.m. to close through Feb. 14 while supplies last at select locations.

Sweet Addison’s

Sweet Addison’s is giving TODAY.com readers 15% off its website using the code TODAY15 in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Sweet Lorens

TODAY.com readers can save 15% off Sweet Loren’s Valentine’s Day cookie packs, including a six-pack of the Barbie Pink Heart Shapes Sugar Cookie Dough and the Galentine’s Day Variety Pack through March 1 using the code SWEET15.

Taco Johns

On Valentine’s Day, Taco Johns rewards members can get a free small Potato Olés with a purchase in the chain’s app.

The Brass Tap

Participating locations of The Brass Tap will offer $5 off $25 to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The Cheesecake Factory

Through Feb. 18, The Cheesecake Factory rewards members who buy $50 in gift cards online can get a $10 dining credit to use at any location between Feb. 19 and March 31.

The Greene Turtle

On Feb. 13 and 14, The Greene Turtle is offering “Lover and Lager” bundles for $25. The bundles come with an appetizer, two entrees, and your choice of two domestic pints or two house margaritas.

Village Inn

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Village Inn is offering customers two select entrees and two pieces of pie for $25.

Walker’s Shortbread

Walker’s Shortbread is giving TODAY.com readers 20% off its website using the code LOVETD through Feb. 15.

White Castle

White Castle loyalty members can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one-free deal on a dessert-on-a-stick on Feb. 14.

Wolferman’s Bakery

Wolferman’s Bakery is offering customers 20% off sitewide with the code TASTIER20 through Valentine’s Day.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: