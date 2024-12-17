People in one Jersey Shore neighborhood are honoring the memory of a beloved teen during this holiday season.

At first, it might seem like there's a lack of holiday originality in Toms River's Twin Oaks neighborhood, but it's no Christmas coincidence that the exact same Santa is towering over lawns there.

House after house has an identical 12-foot inflatable to honor the memory of 15-year-old Leigha Cirillo.

"She loved Christmas, and this is for her," said Twin Oaks resident Marianne Campisi.

Leigha lost her battle with a rare chromosomal disorder in Sept. Her mother, Erica Cirillo, had ordered the first blow-up Santa last month and encouraged others to do the same.

“Everybody jumped on board. I mean, there was like no hesitation whatsoever," said neighbor Antonio Piano.

"After we put up our Santa, boom, boom, boom. The whole block has one," said Leigha's brother, Joey Cirillo.

The block and beyond, dozens of Santa's are now helping to provide holiday joy to Leigha’s loved ones.

“It just makes me so happy to see them all and everyone in support in honor of Leigha," said Kristianna Cirillo, Leigha's sister.

“It shows what Christmas is about, right? Christmas is about giving and caring and kindness," said Erica Cirillo.

NBC10 was told that the inflatable Santa's have not only popped up on Cirillo's street but even in other parts of town, and even more are on the way.