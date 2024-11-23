Takeout Thanksgiving: 27 restaurants offering grab-and-go meals for the holiday

Want one more thing to be grateful for on Thanksgiving? You’ll really be counting your blessings when you bite into a turkey that you didn’t have to cook yourself.

If you’re tired of waking up at the crack of dawn to prepare a holiday feast for your family (we don’t blame you), consider catering the meal this year. Plenty of restaurants are selling pre-cooked meals that you can heat up and serve at home.

Ready to spend more time with the ones you love? Check out these Thanksgiving catering specials.

Bahama Breeze

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Bahama Breeze’s Thanksgiving Family Bundle costs $100 and is available for pickup on Nov. 28. The meal comes with slow-cooked jerk turkey, green beans, brioche stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney, pumpkin praline cheesecake and your choice of classic mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes.

Bravo Italian Kitchen

Bravo Italian Kitchen has hot and cold takeout Thanksgiving packages. Choose from a family style feast that feeds four to five people or a catering feast that feeds eight to 10 people.

Each meal comes with white meat turkey, gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. The meal is also available for dine-in on Thanksgiving.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille will have hot and cold Thanksgiving meals to go. The following meal is available in family style (feeds four to five people) or catering (feeds eight to 10 people):

Traditional Thanksgiving Feast: Comes with white turkey meat, gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo customers can preorder a Thanksgiving meal at Buca di Beppo through Nov. 26 to receive 10% off. The meal comes with white meat turkey, gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

City BBQ

On Thanksgiving, City BBQ will be open for preordered pickups only. Holiday meals are available, including the following and several other options:

Small Holiday Turkey Meal ($59.99): This meal feeds four to six people and comes with half a smoked turkey breast, two sides and buns.

Medium Holiday Turkey Meal ($99.99): This meal feeds eight to 10 people and comes with a whole smoked turkey breast, two sides and buns.

Large Holiday Turkey Meal ($179.99): This meal feeds 20 to 24 people and comes with a whole smoked turkey, two sides and buns.

Cracker Barrel

The following meals will be available at Cracker Barrel on Thanksgiving for dine-in and takeout:

The Thanksgiving Turkey N’ Dressing Meal: Comes with turkey, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, green beans, rolls and pumpkin pie.

Chicken N’ Dumplins: Comes with chicken and dumplings, two country sides and rolls.

Country Vegetable Plate: Comes with your choice of four country sides and rolls.

The restaurant also has larger catering meals, including the following options:

Thanksgiving Heat N’ Serve Feast (serves eight to 10 people): Comes with two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, green beans, mashed potatoes and sweet yeast rolls.

Thanksgiving Heat N’ Serve Feast (serves four to six people): Comes with one oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, green beans and sweet yeast rolls.

Denny’s

For $54.99, Denny’s customers can purchase the restaurant’s Turkey & Dressing Bundle, which feeds four people. The heat-and-eat bundle comes with carved turkey breast, bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, your choice of a second side (herb-glazed corn, fresh broccoli or creamy mac and cheese) and pumpkin and pecan pie. The special is available for preorder through Nov. 27.

Eddie Merlot’s

Eddie Merlot’s customers can preorder a Thanksgiving takeout meal for five ($225) or 10 ($440) through Nov. 26. The three-course meal can be picked up cold and reheated at home. Pickup is available between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Nov. 27, and 9 and 11 a.m. on Nov. 28. Delivery is available at select locations. The restaurant is also open for dine-in on the holiday.

Goldbelly

From appetizers and side dishes to turkeys, pies and entire feasts, Goldbelly has everything you need to prepare a holiday meal without breaking a sweat.

Golden Corral

In addition to dine-in offers on Thanksgiving, Golden Corral has a takeout holiday meal that's available for preorder through Nov. 25. It includes holiday favorites like a whole-roasted turkey, bone-in pork roast and glazed ham.

Hard Rock Cafe

To celebrate Thanksgiving, all Hard Rock Cafe locations will offer their regular menu for dine-in and takeout. Additionally, the chain will also serve a holiday feast for dine-in and takeout. The turkey dinner comes with turkey breast, roasted veggies, stuffing, sweet potato mash, cranberry sauce, gravy and pumpkin pie.

Harry & David

Harry & David has a range of main courses, sides desserts and more to help you put a beautiful meal on the table with minimal effort.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill customers can order holiday meals for takeout and delivery. You can choose from two entrées:

Macadamia Nut Turkey ($38 for one person or $76 for two): Macadamia nut crusted turkey breast, miso mashed potatoes, green beans, shoyu cream sauce and cranberry sauce.

Traditional Roasted Turkey: ($35 for one person or $70 for two): Turkey breast, green beans, miso mashed potatoes, gravy, brioche stuffing and cranberry sauce.

Customers can preorder the meals and pick them up on Thanksgiving between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

La Madeleine

La Madeleine has a Turkey Holiday Feast that comes with oven roasted turkey breast, mushroom sauce, cranberry apple stuffing, cranberry apple relish, individual cheesecakes and sourdough baguettes with your choice of two sides, including red skinned mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, sweet potato soufflé, or broccoli and rice Provençal.

The meal costs between $79.99- $159.99 and customers can pick it up cold and heat it at home.

Legal Sea Foods

Craving seafood this Thanksgiving? Legal Sea Foods restaurants have take-home party platters that are perfect on their own or as a unique complement to your traditional holiday feast.

Maggiano’s

The Maggiano’s Thanksgiving carryout package feeds approximately five people and features roasted turkey, giblet gravy, sage and sausage stuffing, country style ham, whipped sweet potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, spaghetti and meatball, four-cheese ravioli, cranberry relish, chef’s signature Caesar, chocolate layered cake and pumpkin praline cheesecake.

Cold prepared meals ($210) are available for pickup Nov. 26 - 27 and hot prepared meals ($220) can be picked up on Nov. 28. Customers should place orders by 8 p.m. the night before pickup over the phone or on the Maggiano's website/app.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s is offering a Thanksgiving feast to-go that serves four people for $132. The meal comes with sliced roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, butternut squash bisque, seasonal salad, green Beans with bacon apple vinaigrette, sourdough bread with butter and pumpkin pie.

Customers preorder the meal at ezcater.com on or before Nov. 25 with a pickup date of Nov. 27 or 28 (between 11:30 a.m. — 4 p.m.).

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks is discounting the following Thanksgiving meals through Nov. 25:

Perry’s Steakhouse

Customers can preorder Perry’s Steakhouse‘s Family Style Thanksgiving meal (heat and eat or ready to serve options) for pickup on Nov. 27 and 28. The meal ($149) serves four and comes with the following items: sliced, smoked turkey, soup or salad, an entreé and sides.

Popeyes

The Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey is back once again this year! It’s full of Louisiana-style seasonings and can be paired with a range of sides. The turkey is sold out online but still available for pickup at your local restaurant. Simply thaw, heat and serve it once you pick it up.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is offering a turkey dinner to go for $175. It feeds four people and comes with oven roasted turkey, sausage and herb stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, pumpkin cheesecake and your choice of holiday salad and a holiday side.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 is offering a Thanksgiving Green Box dinner that comes with roasted turkey, gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, green beans, cranberry relish, mashed sweet potatoes, salad and six Pumpkin Pie Mini Indulgence desserts. The meal feeds four to six people and costs $230. The last day to preorder is Nov. 25 and pickup is available on Nov. 27.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones customers can order several catering meals for Thanksgiving, including the following options:

Thankful Pack ($299): This meal feeds 16 to 20 people and includes sliced turkey breast, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, garlic bread and a choice of pumpkin or apple pie.

Thankful Meal — Individual ($15.99): This meal feeds one person and a minimum of 10 must be ordered. It includes sliced turkey breast, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, garlic bread and an apple blossom pastry.

Customers should check with their local restaurant for pickup and preorder details.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse’s Thanksgiving takeout meal comes with roasted turkey, cornbread and sage stuffing, shallot and thyme confit thighs, sautéed green beans with crispy shallots, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and more. After preordering the meal, customers can pick it up on Thanksgiving between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

In addition to dine-in specials on the holiday, Sullivan’s Steakhouse is offering a three-course catering meal for five ($225) or 10 ($440) people. Customers can preorder the meal through Nov. 26 and pick it up between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Nov. 27, or between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Nov. 28. The meal will be picked up cold and includes reheating instructions.

Tender Greens

Tender Greens’ holiday meals serve up to 10 people and are available for preorder. Customers can choose from two meals:

Holiday Steak Roast Feast ($195, serves 10): The meal comes with a steak roast, red wine shallot sauce, sourdough bread and your choice of three sides (half pan or 160-ounce).

Holiday Steak Roast Family Meal ($65.95, serves four): The meal comes with a steak roast, red wine demi glaze, sourdough bread and your choice of two sides (quarter pan or 80-ounce).

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is offering a bundle of Thanksgiving sides for $135. It comes with the following items: brioche sage stuffing, French green beans with ginger butter, cranberry-pear chutney, seeded rolls and gravy. Pickup is available on Nov. 25 and 26, and the meal can be reheated at home.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: