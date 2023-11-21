See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts

By NBC New York Staff

From classic Charlie Brown to Pikachu, this is how Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons have changed over the century.

Since 1924, Macy’s has held an annual parade on Thanksgiving Day.

Meticulously decorated floats and giant balloons attract crowds from all over the country and the look of them has changed over the past century. Before 1927, Macy's used real animals, including lions, bears, tigers, camels, goats, elephants and donkeys. The animals were replaced with giant character balloons that have stolen the hearts of many Americans.

From 1929 to 1931, Macy's would release the balloons at the end of the parade. Those who found the balloons could return them to Macy's for an award. The practice ended when a balloon got caught in a plane's propeller when a pilot was trying to catch it.

In 2004, Macy's introduced another new parade innovation called the "balloonicle," a combination of a cold-air balloon and a self-propelled vehicle. Then, 2011 marked the birth of the tycoon, a balloon that was part tricycle. 

The parade was suspended for a few years because of World War II, and that's why the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade is the 97th one. For the first time in its long history, this year's holiday tradition will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, half an hour earlier than previous years, kicked off by multi-instrumentalist and Grammy-winner Jon Batiste and host Cher.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023

Holidays

Enjoy a safe and happy holiday season with NBC10!

holidays 1 hour ago

These FREE light shows are brightening the 2023 holiday season in Philly

holidays 3 hours ago

Comcast welcomes you to Center City complex for holiday light show, other ‘Spectacular' fun

Seven new balloon giants will join the lineup: “Beagle Scout Snoopy,” “Blue Cat & Chugs,” “Kung Fu Panda’s Po,” “Leo,” “Monkey D. Luffy,” “Pillsbury Doughboy” and “Uncle Dan.” Returning giant balloons include “Bluey,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Paw Patrol,” “Ryan's World,” “Pikachu,” “Ronald McDonald,” "Stuart the Minion" and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Take a look at some of the balloons from years past:

23 photos
1/23
The Morton the Nantucket Sea Monster balloon floats down Broadway in thirteenth annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (Photo by Walter Kelleher/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
2/23
Sea serpent (surprise! it’s only a big balloon!) swoops down on crowds watching thirteenth annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Broadway and 56th St. (Photo by Walter Kelleher/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
3/23
A Pinocchio balloon floats down Broadway in the thirteenth annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (Photo by Walter Kelleher/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
4/23
He’s 46 feet tall and all gas. Helium, that is. The overwhelming gent floating along Central Park West at 68th St. was one of the huge balloons highlighting Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (Photo by NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
5/23
Part of the Thanksgiving Day Parade that officially brings Santa Claus into the Metropolis, New York, New York, 22nd November 1928. The Fish Balloon is 35 feet long, while the Tiger Balloon is 60 feet long, and will be released as the parade nears its end on Broadway. (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images)
6/23
A 75-foot long Happy Dragon sails over Columbus Circle. (Photo by Gordon Rynders/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
7/23
A giant Eddie Cantor balloon, followed by the Big Bad Wolf, in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City, 22nd November 1934. (Photo by FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
8/23
It sure is a fine day for ducks, says Donald as he floats down the street in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (Photo by Gordon Rynders/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
9/23
It’s not a bird and it’s not a plane, it’s Superman in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (Photo by Paul DeMaria/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
10/23
Might Mouse makes a spectacle of himself at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (Photo by Hal Mathewson/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
11/23
(Original Caption) New York: Thanksgiving Day – Macy’s Parade. ‘Here comes Popeye. The pipe-puffing sailor man, high-strung and swaying in a brisk breeze, floats over Times Square as one of the balloon characters in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. A million kids of all ages saw it.’
12/23
Smokey the Bear balloon passes over head during the 1966 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank
13/23
A parade balloon in the shape of a New York City cop is led down the street during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
14/23
Balloons from 1930s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades, photographed circa 1955. (Photo by Jerry Cooke/Corbis via Getty Images)
15/23
Arthur balloon is guided along the parade route during the 72nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Photo by David Handschuh/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
16/23
Pictured: Charlie Brown balloon at the 2002 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2002 — NBC Photo: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank
17/23
Woody Woodpecker Balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City, New York (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
18/23
Pictured: A ballerina pig balloon during the 1997 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank
19/23
(Original Caption) New York, New York: A giant inflatable balloon of Kermit the Frog makes its way down the parade route during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
20/23
Pictured: The Barney balloon during the 1997 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank
21/23
Pictured: The Garfield balloon during the 1997 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank
22/23
Spiderman Balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City, New York (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
23/23
The “Pikachu” balloon sponsored by The Pokemon Company floats down Broadway during the 75th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 22 November 2001 in New York. (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)
Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

holidays

More Photo Galleries

See photos from the ‘March for Israel' rally in Washington, D.C.
See photos from the ‘March for Israel' rally in Washington, D.C.
Photos: Lewiston, Maine, shooting leaves more than a dozen dead
Photos: Lewiston, Maine, shooting leaves more than a dozen dead
Photos: Israel-Hamas War
Photos: Israel-Hamas War
Red October! Check out these Phillies walk-up songs for 2023
Red October! Check out these Phillies walk-up songs for 2023
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us