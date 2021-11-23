Children can once again sit on Santa’s lap for a photo op this holiday season as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease and more kids become eligible for the vaccine.

A number of Philadelphia-area malls are offering in-person visits with Santa and family photo opportunities through the end of the Christmas Season 🎄.

Want to know when Santa Claus is coming to town? (Hint, he has already arrived at many malls.)

Here is your 2021 guide to mall Santas in the Delaware Valley:

King of Prussia Mall

Santa is already at The Court at the King of Prussia Mall. Families can choose to sit with Santa or have a socially-distant visit. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Where: 160 N Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA

When: Nov. 19 to Dec. 30

Montgomery Mall

Taking photos with Santa isn't just for kids this year. You can also bring your pets to tell Santa what they want for Christmas on select days. You can make reservations online.

Where: 230 Montgomery Mall, North Wales, PA

When: Nov. 12 to Dec. 24

Deptford Mall

Visitors can take photos with Santa and enjoy live holiday music, face painting, balloon sculpting, dance performances, and giveaways at Holly Jolly Shopping Saturdays. Reservations are recommended.

Guests can choose to sit with Santa or enjoy a socially-distant visit. Santa is vaccinated and guests are permitted to take off their masks for the photo if they would like.

Where: 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford, NJ

When: Nov. 12 to Dec. 24

Cherry Hill Mall

You can visit Santa in the Grant Court at Cherry Hill Mall to snap a family photo. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Where: Suite 514, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ

When: Nov. 4 to Dec. 24

Willow Grove Park Mall

You can pose with Santa in the family photo area at Santa’s Tree Farm in Macy’s Court every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Where: 2500 Moreland Rd., Willow Grove, PA

When: Nov. 23 to Dec. 21

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Visit Santa in Fountain Court to take a family photo. Digital photo packages, prints, and family portraits are available for purchase. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Where: 500 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA

When: Nov. 20 to Dec. 24

Fashion District of Philadelphia

Snap a photo with Santa at the 9th and Market entrance to the Fashion District of Philadelphia. Visits are free and photo packages are available for purchase. You can choose to sit with Santa or remain socially distant.

Where: 901 Market St, Philadelphia, PA

When: Dec. 2 to Dec. 24

Springfield Mall

Santa will be in Center Court at Springfield Mall for family photo ops. Reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Where: 1250 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA

When: Nov. 13 to Dec. 24

Lehigh Valley Mall

Santa is back taking photos with your children this holiday season. Reservations can be made online.

Where: 250 Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall, PA

When: Nov. 19 to Dec. 24

Christiana Mall

Take a photo with Santa at the Christiana Mall this holiday season. Reservations are recommended, but walk-up visits are permitted as space allows.

Where: 132 Christiana Mall, Newark, DE

When: Nov. 23 to Dec. 21

Philadelphia Mills

You can take a photo with Santa at Philadelphia Mills through Christmas Eve. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ups will be permitted as space permits.

Where: 1455 Franklin Mills Cir, Philadelphia, PA

When: Nov. 18 to Dec. 24

Ocean County Mall

Take a photo with Santa for the holidays at Ocean County Mall in New Jersey. You can make a reservation to ensure you get time with Santa.

Where: 1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ

When: Nov. 12 to Dec. 24

Ocean City Boardwalk

It's not a mall, but we couldn't resist including it. You can enjoy a visit with Santa from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays or take photos with him in an Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguard boat from noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Visits at Soifer Park, 9th Street and Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ and photos at Music Pier, Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City

When: Nov. 27 to Dec. 19

Did we miss your mall Santa? Email us here.