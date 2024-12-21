Christmas

Santa Claus joins sharks for a holiday swim at a Rio de Janeiro aquarium

What first began as a joke among staff has turned into an annual tradition.

By The Associated Press

Diver Felipe Luna,
AP Photo/ Bruna Prado

Santa Claus has arrived in Rio de Janeiro — under water.

Starting on Saturday, he’ll be spotted at AquaRio Marine Aquarium swimming with sharks during their daily fish feeding sessions as part of the city’s Christmas festivities.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Nine-year-old Guilherme Martins Matos said he’d seen Santa — or at least an impersonator — at the mall. That was cool, he said, but this was better.

“Imagine him under water feeding the fish? It’s even cooler,” Guilherme told The Associated Press.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This version of Santa Claus is Felippe Luna, 39, a senior animal handler at AquaRio. What began as a joke among staff has become an annual tradition.

Dressed as Santa, Luna dives into the aquarium’s 924,602-gallon tank to feed marine animals, including sharks. “For the kids, seeing Santa Claus under water is already incredible. And Santa feeding a shark by hand? That’s unforgettable,” Luna said.

The Santa Claus dive runs daily at AquaRio through Dec. 25.

Holidays

Enjoy a safe and happy holiday season with NBC10!

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Super Saturday shoppers stop by local stores for last-minute holiday gifts

Holidays 6 hours ago

In a calendar rarity, Hanukkah starts this year on Christmas Day

Transportation leaders expect a record number of travelers this holiday — up 3.5% from last year.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ChristmasHolidays
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us