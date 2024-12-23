Holidays

How much does it cost to make a float for the Rose Parade?

Costs can vary depending on the kind of materials and labor needed.

By Julia Yohe

Each year on New Year's Day, 45 intricately-designed parade floats travel down a five-mile stretch of Pasadena, Calif., for the Rose Parade, one of the United States' most treasured holiday celebrations.

The floats are decked in flowers shipped from all over the world and take months to build. But how much does an entry into the iconic parade cost to construct?

Costs can vary depending on the kind of materials needed, but according to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, the average cost of a high-quality parade float is $275,000, most of which goes into design, materials, labor and importation costs. More sophisticated floats with animatronics or elaborate floral designs can cost more.

Additionally, each participating organization is required to pay an entry fee — $7,500 for non-commercial participants and $25,000 for commercial participants.

But the expense is well worth it.

In 2023, the Louisiana Office of Tourism reported that its $350,000 float generated millions of dollars in tourism revenue.

"Every aspect of the float in the economy that we have experienced goes through some ups and downs not unlike when you go to your local hardware store," said Chuck Hayes, who oversees sponsor relations at Phoenix Decorating Company. "It's just part of the investment to make this the most unique parade in the world."

The floats are required to be built by construction crews that are approved by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. Currently, Phoenix Decorating Company is the only organization authorized to construct the floats.

Some organizations, however, are allowed to enter self-built floats. Cal Poly University, for example, enters a float constructed by engineering students every year.

