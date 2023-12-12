Photos: Holiday light displays from across the Philly region

NBC10 viewers across Philly, the surrounding suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey are sending in their holiday light displays! Take a look at some of the best photos and send us your own holiday lights display by using our submission form!

Rico We celebrate Jesus birthday and honor our mothers memory with their love for Christmas. Location: Bear, Delaware

Brian A video I made showcasing our 2023 Holiday outdoor decorations. We are located in Drexel Hill, PA 19026.

Pete My neighbors always look forward to my display and the kids in my neighborhood are always excited to see it. It takes about a week to set it up.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Tyrell Family

Marquita Our holiday lights showcase toys that represent gifts from Santa. We also have many animals that represent the area near us which is many farm land. We also have Christmas songs that play with our dancing snowflake lights.

Scott Frolic down Candy Cane Lane through a winter wonderland on your way to Santa’s workshop. Location: Ocean City, NJ

Mike I think they look pretty good. We did a white and blue theme with multi color.

Manny Christmas light display synched to music. Total of 24 different songs. Made up of 33,696 lights called pixels. Each pixel can be individually programmed. Location: Middletown, Delaware

Mark I just wanted to show off my cubicle and desk Christmas décor! 🥰🎄

Alexis Lelii We are the Lelii Family of West Chester, Pa., and we have over 10,000 lights and 400 vintage blow-molds. We have been decorating for over 15 years, and each year it gets a little bigger and a little better. This year, we decorated in honor of our Dad, Mario, who recently passed away after losing his fight with cancer. He started the display way back when and we wanted to continue it in his honor. The lights are on every night from 4:30-10 PM rain or shine! Be sure to bring a letter to Santa and drop it in the mailbox at the end of the drive way. Merry Christmas!

Cassandra Garcia Spreading Holiday Spirit by Holiday Music from 5pm-9pm. 33 songs. Come out and be surprised!! Tune your radio station to 93.5. Location: Reading, Pennsylvania

Anthony A video I made showcasing our 2023 Holiday outdoor decorations. We are located in Drexel Hill, PA 19026.

Nic Stoyer I've always loved National Lampoons and Clark Griswold, hence why we only install white lights… The lights started during Covid to lift the spirits of the neighbors and has grown yearly since. This Grinch in years past was the highlight for the neighborhood kids and this year my highlight was building a new 16ft Grinch with my kids, who helped design paint and build him. We hope to spread holiday joy to all those who see it and which everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Happy Holiday’s. With love… THE STOYERS…!

Steve Our holiday tradition for the last 20 years. Singing trees, tons of lights and lots of love. Location: Warminster, Pa.

Rose I just love to decorate for Christmas. I like to add something new each year! Location: Newark, Delaware