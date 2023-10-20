It isn't even Halloween yet, but a stalwart of the Philadelphia holiday season could already be getting you into the Christmas spirit.

The 2023 edition of Christmas Village in Philadelphia will feature some new options to go with the traditional gift shops set up in wooden stalls.

"Christmas Village has become a must-do family tradition that brings together multiple generations in one of Philly’s most iconic public spaces in the heart of Center City,” Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Orlando Rendon said.

Here's your guide to the 2023 German Christmas market:

When is Philly's 2023 Christmas Village open?

The market opens on Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19 for a preview. It then runs daily from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

The market is open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, according to organizers. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23) and from noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24).

Where is Philly's Christmas Village?

The market this year is spreading beyond just LOVE Park.

The Christmas Village takes place at "LOVE Park (1500 JFK Blvd.), City Hall's Courtyard, and North Broad sections, transforming Center City into a magical open-air German Christmas Market," organizers said.

"On top of the Christmas Village vendors, look for an additional 40 local vendors set up at Dilworth Park as part of the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, featuring a curated selection of local merchants from the tri-state area," Christmas Village organizers said.

What traditions are back at Christmas Village this year?

You will be able to shop at dozens of stalls throughout the park. There will also be traditional German food and booted-beer available.

For the kids (or kids at heart) there is an illuminated Ferris Wheel, double-decker carousel and the Christmas Village Kids Train. There is also Family weekend Dec. 2 and 3.

Plus, "the original Christkind from Nuremberg, Germany will be back to open the market with her traditional prologue on Sunday, November 26th," organizers said.

And, "German American Weekend returns with three German dance bands schuhplattling on December 9 and 10, 2023. Visitors can enjoy a full-fledged load of German tradition as they grab a German Bratwurst while watching local United German Hungarian Schuhplattlers and G.T.V. Almrausch perform their choreography in traditional dresses," organizers said.

What's new at the 2023 Christmas Village?

Here are a couple of new additions to the park, according to organizers:

"New authentic European style lights will shine bright at LOVE Park! Look for a mesmerizing addition that will transport merry-makers straight to the heart of Europe."

"Veggie phoodies listen up: Christmas Village will debut Vegan Wurst Wednesdays with the first-ever mouthwatering Vegan Bratwurst every Wednesday after 5:00pm. Vegan Wurst Wednesdays will be a new ticketed culinary experience, with some Vegan brats available first come, first served for walk-ups too."

There is plenty more to see and do, so check the Christmas Village website before you go to plan out your shopping visit.