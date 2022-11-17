These Free Light Shows Are Lighting Up the 2022 Holidays in Philly

Philadelphia is lighting up once again for the Christmas season with iconic holiday events like the Macy's Christmas Light Show returning closer to normal, Comcast illuminating the sights and sounds of the season and Franklin Square's light "Spectacular" celebrating its 10th year.

It would be nearly impossible to list all the FREE light celebrations around the Delaware Valley on this page, but here are some highlights:

Macy's Christmas Light Show (and More)

The beloved Christmas Light Show at Macy's in Center City in Philadelphia is back with multiple shows a day in 2022.

The light show -- featuring around 100,000 LED lights between the characters on the wall and the massive Christmas tree 🎄 -- at the former Wanamaker's location at 1300 Market Street (across from City Hall) begins on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, and runs through Dec. 31 (except Christmas).

Times for the show traditionally voiced by legendary actor Julie Andrews and featuring the "The Nutcracker" and "Frosty the Snowman" backed by the sounds of the world-famous Wanamaker Organ in the department store's Grand Court vary depending on the day of the week:

Monday to Thursday - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Friday to Sunday- 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

How to Reserve a Spot for Macy’s Dickens' Village

While at Macy's head upstairs to the 3rd Floor for Dickens' Village, which runs in person from Nov. 25, through Dec. 31. The attraction is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve when it closes at 4 p.m. and Christmas Day when the store is closed.

"Macy’s Dickens Village will take guests through select animated displays telling the story of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol," Macy's said.

To take the journey, folks must reserve tickets five days in advance online. Tickets will go on sale for opening day on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Santa is also back this year at Macy's in person or virtually via the Santaland site.

Before leaving Macy's (or before going in) do some window gazing from the sidewalk outside the store.

Macy's Holiday Windows will be on display from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023. The windows lets kids of all ages "see toys come to life as our holiday windows at Macy’s Center City feature must-have gifts from Macy’s Toys“R”Us in-store shops.," Macy's said.

Both the musical light show -- dating back to 1956 -- and the "Christmas Carol"-themed animated display -- dating back to the 1980s -- have delighted children of all ages for decades. The COVID-19 pandemic forced both events to not be held in person in 2020 and to be limited to once a day in 2021.

Lighting Up Philly City Hall

Visitors to Macy's can hop across the street to Philadelphia City Hall for the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market (running daily from Nov. 19, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023) featuring artisans and handmade goods outside City Hall and the Deck the Hall Light Show (running on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m. from Nov. 21 to New Year's Day) on the west façade of City Hall.

Sights and Sounds of Comcast Holiday Spectacular

The big screen in the lobby of the Comcast Center in Center City will light up once again for the Comcast Holiday Spectacular. The "15-minute family-friendly show featuring classic holiday songs and performances by the Pennsylvania Ballet," according to Comcast, the parent company of NBC10.

The shows start on Thanksgiving and runs through New Year's Day on the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of 5 p.m. "Sensory-friendly shows every Thursday and Friday at 2:30 p.m. and upon request."

A 'Spectacle" of Lights at Franklin Square

The Electrical Spectacle Light Show presented by PECO will light up Franklin Square throughout the holiday season and beyond. The lights were switched on for the 10th annual edition of the show on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The show continues through Feb. 26, 2023.

Lighting Up Peddler's Village

Head up to Peddler's Village in Bucks County to soak in the holidays with its light display. Santa will flip the switch at the Grand Illumination Celebration at 6:15 pm. on Friday, Nov. 18. The lights will continue until Jan. 8, 2023.

Well at Peddler's Village, enjoy food and plenty of shopping as well as several special events during the holiday season.