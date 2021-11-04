Lace Up Your Ice Skates! Winter Fun Is Coming Back to Penn's Landing

What to Know Ice skating, carnival games, food and even a Ferris Wheel await visitors to the Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest.

The fun gets started in Penn's Landing on Black Friday, Nov. 26.

Be sure to check the COVID protocols prior to arriving.

Ice skating is returning to Penn’s Landing as Philadelphians can get in the holiday spirit ahead of winter.

The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest ice skating rink opens Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation announced this week.

In it's 28th season, visitors can "indulge in flights of fancy under thousands of sparkling lights in a winter wonderland with spectacular views of the Delaware River, complete with comforting warming cabins, physically-distanced fire pit stations, games for the young and young-at-heart, delicious food and refreshing drinks, the signature holiday tree and -- of course -- ice skating on our NHL-sized rink," the DWRC said.

It might be winter, but they hope to have you dreaming of summers at the Jersey Shore. "...get a taste of the shore with boardwalk rides and games all winter long," the DWRC said.

Guests must wear face masks in all indoor areas, including restrooms, according to Winterfest's COVID protocols.

Ice skating tickets will go on sale soon.

Also, stay tuned for details about the lighting of the holiday tree with NBC10 personalities.