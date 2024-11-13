Philadelphia

‘Tis the season! 50-foot holiday tree arrives at Philadelphia's City Hall

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

Philadelphia is "beginning to look a lot" more festive.

Officials held the annual Philly Holiday Experience press conference as the city's holiday tree arrived on the north side of City Hall early Wednesday morning.

The 55-year-old tree arrived in a flatbed truck from Yule Tre Farms in Hornell, New York, and is set to be hoisted into position by crane and officially installed in the evening.

Crews will spend the next few weeks decorating it and preparing the area for the official lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Can't wait that long for fun holiday festivities? Well, across the way, Christmas Village is already back, turning Center City into an open-air German Christmas market with more than 120 vendors.

