Going Christmas shopping this weekend? Saturday is your best bet

If you're thinking about when to grab your Christmas tree or do a bit of holiday shopping, here's the scoop on the weather for the next several days.

If you have time Thursday afternoon or night, it’ll be smooth sailing with clear skies and much milder than the last couple of days.

Get your umbrella ready, you'll need it on Friday because we're expecting a bit of rain in the afternoon and early evening. It won’t be heavy, but maybe a good day for indoor shopping.

Now, Saturday looks promising! It looks mostly cloudy and should be dry and quite mild, near 60 degrees so that’ll be perfect to snag a Christmas tree or hit the stores.

Sunday's a bit iffy, though. Looks like the rain might make a comeback, and it could stick around for a while next week.

So, in a nutshell, Saturday is your best bet for any outdoor plans. Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts!