There is nothing cuter than a dog dressed as a pumpkin or a cat with a witches hat, but sometimes the costumes are actually uncomfortable, or even hazardous for pets.

To make sure Halloween is enjoyable for the furry friends, the Animal Humane Society has some pointers.

Make sure the costume doesn't limit movement

On top of the list is making sure the costume is safe, comfortable and doesn’t limit movement. The pet should be able to walk, bark, meow, see and hear clearly.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Pet owners should also avoid costumes that have small, dangling accessories that can get chewed and swallowed — posing a choking hazard.

Have a rehearsal before the big day

It is also important to get your animal used to the costume before Halloween. The Animal Humane Society suggests giving your pet treats as they practice wearing the costume to associate it with a positive experience.

Cats and dogs communicate through body language and costumes can mask that. If your pet freezes when the costume is put on, the Humane Society suggests coaxing the pet with treats or a feather toy to show the pet they can move while wearing the outfit.

See how they're feeling

Lastly, don’t force it. For some animals, wearing a costume is miserable. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals advise pet owners to avoid costumes if their pet is showing strange signs or anxiety.

As an alternative to costumes, pet owners can get a Halloween-themed bandana, collar or bow tie. If the animal is small, another suggestion is decorating a stroller or carrier and letting the pet ride in style.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, decomposed Halloween pumpkins produce methane, which plays a huge part in the harmful greenhouse effect.

Editor's Note: This article appeared on our sites in 2022.