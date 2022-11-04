The Phillies Are Still Playing, but the Holiday Season Is Already Creeping Into Philly

For the first time any of us can remember, Christmas has crept into the baseball season. The Phillies are still playing in the World Series, but signs of the holiday season are already popping up around the Philadelphia region.

And the signs of the holiday season can be found in more places than just your local store aisle.

Here's what we found:

Driving past City Hall in Center City Philadelphia you'll notice the twinkle of Christmas lights, that's because Dilworth Plaza is already in Christmas mode.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Winter at #DilworthPark officially begins today with the opening of the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn, a beautiful outdoor oasis which features twinkling lights and woodland décor. Plus, our beloved reindeer topiaries will return! pic.twitter.com/DJJFu8UmnK — Center City District (@ccdphila) November 1, 2022

Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn opened Monday, Nov. 1, and is described by its site as a "picturesque and whimsical outdoor sanctuary." Adults and children can roam the garden free of charge. Visitors 21 and over can purchase mulled wine at a kiosk provided by Chaddsford Winery.

Just a few feet from Wintergarden on Dilworth Plaza you'll find Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink. The rink opened despite highs in the 70s on Friday, Nov. 4.

The ice rink at Dilworth Park is now open! ⛸❄



Now through February, ice skate in front of City Hall and warm up with bites and beverages in the adjacent cabin. Learn more and make a skating reservation ➡ https://t.co/9sfKgumHo8 #discoverPHL pic.twitter.com/CP2Edy94q2 — discoverPHL (@discoverPHL) November 4, 2022

Though Feb. 26, 2023 visitors can join one of many 90-minute skate sessions through the day. Tickets can be purchased online and in person with ticket and skate rentals costing $5-$10 each per person.

Some things will need to wait until after baseball season. If your kid is looking to have a meeting with Santa they don't have to wait long. The first of two Santa photo experiences open Nov. 10 at the King of Prussia Mall. This is the first of many Santa photo experiences coming to the mall including an opportunity for pets to take pictures with Saint Nick.

Philadelphians aren't the only ones celebrating early, the unofficial self-proclaimed queen of Christmas Mariah Carey posted a video on her social accounts Nov. 1, that insinuates that it is officially Christmas season. The video drew some backlash from people that enjoy Thanksgiving including Martha Stewart who reacted on the TODAY show.