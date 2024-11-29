Black Friday food deals: 62 delicious discounts and freebies

It’s tempting to hibernate after loading up on an indulgent Thanksgiving feast, but you’ve got places to go and deals to scoop up on Black Friday.

To kick off the holiday shopping season, many restaurant chains and food brands are serving up killer deals on Nov. 29. From massive discounts to fun freebies, here are a whole slew deals you won’t want to miss.

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s is offering customers two $5 reward cards with the purchase of $30 in gift cards between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Starting on Black Friday, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar customers can take advantage of a gift card promotion that runs through Dec. 31. The restaurant is offering $5 in bonus bucks with a $30 gift card purchase or $10 in bonus bucks with a $50 purchase. The bonus cards are valid between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.

Burger King

Burger King rewards members can get a free Whopper Jr. with any app/online purchase of $1 or more between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

Caramels.com

On Black Friday, Caramels.com customers can save 30% off sitewide.

Carnegie Deli

Carnegie Deli is offering 20% off sitewide between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

On Black Friday, Carrabba’s Italian Grill customers can get two $10 bonus cards when they purchase a $50 gift card.

Carvel

Carvel is offering customers $10 in reward cards with the purchase of $25 in gift cards online between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

Catalina Crunch

Catalina Crunch is running a 25% off sale on its cereals between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1.

Cheerie Lane

Cheerie Lane customers can get a free tote with any purchase of $40+ between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3.

Chocolate.com

Chocolate.com is offering chocolate lovers 20% off sitewide plus free shipping on orders over $99 on Black Friday.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon customers can get two free $5 reward cards for every $25 in gift cards they purchase online between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

Compartés

Compartés chocolate bars are 20% off between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. The brand is also offering daily flash deals on its website.

Cupcakes.com

Cupcakes.com is offering customers free shipping on orders over $99 on Black Friday.

Daily Harvest

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, Daily Harvest customers can save 30% on their first box of $100 or more with the code HOLIDAY30.

Dash

Through Nov. 29, Dash is running the following deals on its appliances:

Clear View 7qt Digital Air Fryer ($39.99, originally $79.99) on byDash.com and Kohl’s.

Tilt Head Stand Mixer ($39.99, originally $79.99) on byDash.com, Target and Kohl’s.

SmartStore Stirring Popcorn Maker, 6Qt ($19.99, originally $59.99) on byDash.com, Target and Kohl’s.

No Drip Family Waffle Maker ($19.99, originally $54.99) on byDash.com, Target and Kohl’s.

Denny’s

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, Denny’s customers who purchase $25 in gift cards online will get a $10 digital coupon that can be redeemed between January and March.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s customers can use the code SHOP24 online to take advantage of a buy-one, get-one-free deal on fettuccine Alfredo.

Firehouse Subs

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, Firehouse Subs customers can get a free medium sub when they buy a medium or large sub, chips and drink. The offer is valid in-restaurant or on the chain's website/app.

Freebirds World Burrito

Freebirds World Burrito is running several in-store and online specials from Nov. 25 — 30, including the following and more:

Buy one burrito, get one free.

Buy two, get two entrées.

30% off a minimum order of $15.

Free burrito with a minimum order of $15.

Customers can only redeem one deal per order.

Gopuff

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Gopuff customers can purchase an annual FAM memberships for $35.88 (normally $71.88/year). Additionally, customers and FAM members can save up to 80% off many products as part of the website’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals while supplies last.

Goldbelly

Goldbelly customers can save 20% off orders of $50+ sitewide using the code BELLYJOY20 between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off any gift, 25% off two or more or 35% off three or more gifts using the code TODAYBF between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. The offer excludes flowers, same-day gifts, free shipping gifts and single bottles of alcohol.

Great Jones

Through Dec. 2, Great Jones is offering up to 50% off its colorful collection of cookware and bakeware, including the following deals:

Nov. 28 — Dec. 2: Free Holy Sheet with orders over $200

Dec. 2: $25 off Great Fellow (both colors)

Hedley & Bennett

Hedley & Bennett, a brand of chef-grade cookware and aprons, is offering the following deals on its website through Dec. 3:

20% off purchases up to $149.

25% off purchases of $150-250.

30% purchases of $250-$350.

35% off purchases of $350-$450.

40% off purchase of $450+.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Hurricane Grill & Wings customers will score two $5 bonus certificates for every $25 they spend on gift cards.

Jamba

Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, Jamba customers can get $10 in rewards with every $30 gift card purchase online.

Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! customers who buy a $25 gift card on Black Friday will get a $5 bonus card and a free small classic smoothie.

Keurig

Through Dec. 1, Keurig customers can save up to 40% off brewers and K-Cup pods on the brand’s website.

KFC

On Black Friday, KFC customers can save 50% off the chain’s Famous Bowl Combo.

La Madeleine

La Madeleine rewards members can save 30% off their purchase between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 when they order in the app for dine-in or to-to. The offer is only valid for one use per customer.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s customers can get a Shrimp Sea Share for $3 with a minimum $10 purchase on Black Friday.

Lindt

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, Lindt has the following deals:

350 Lindor Truffles for $89 plus free standard shipping (Not available in Lindt Chocolate Stores).

200 Lindor Truffles for $55.

125 Lindor Truffles for $36.

McAlister’s Deli

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, McAlister’s Deli rewards members can get two $5 reward cards (redeemable between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28 at participating locations) when they spend $25 on egift cards or gift cards.

McConnell’s

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, McConnell’s Scoop Shops are offering a free holiday pint with the purchase of three in-shop. Online, the brand will have free ground shipping on all orders.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, Moe’s Southwest Grill rewards members can take advantage of a single-use, buy-one, get-one-50%-off deal on entrées. The discount applies to the lowest priced item.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Mountain Mike’s Pizza rewards members can get 20% off their order with the code FRIDAY20.

Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings customers who purchase $50 in gifts cards on Black Friday will take home an extra $25 gift card.

Olipop

Olipop, a soda that’s made with prebiotics, botanical ingredients and plant-based fiber, is offering customers 30% off sitewide through Dec. 2.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On The Border customers who purchase $50 in gift cards online between Black Friday and Cyber Monday will get a $15 bonus card that’s valid during the month of January.

Panda Express

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, Panda Express customers will get 20% off their entire gift card purchase when they buy three or more gift cards (minimum of $10 per card) online. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts.

Panera

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, Panera is offering 50% off breakfast entrées with the code BFAST50.

Peter Piper Pizza

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, Peter Piper Pizza customers can get a $10 bonus card with the purchase of a $50 gift card. Additionally, the restaurant is offering a $19.99 deal on two large, one-topping pizzas with the purchase of any gameplay package between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s customers can get $10 off any $50+ purchase while dining in or ordering online (use the code BFCM10) between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3.

Pokeworks

Pokeworks has two gift card deals in store:

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 25: Get a $5 bonus gift card when you purchase a $25 gift card.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 6: Get a $50 Visa gift card with any catering order of $250 or more.

Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses

Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses customers can get two $5 bonus certifications for every $25 in gift cards in store on Black Friday.

Red Lobster

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, Red Lobster customers can get 10% off egift card purchases of $100 or more plus four bonus coupons for $10 off orders of $40 (valid while dining in Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, except Feb. 14).

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is offering the following deals on Black Friday: $10 off $50, $15 off $75 and $20 off $100.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s rewards members can score a $10 reward for every $30 purchased in egift cards or gift cards between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts loyalty members can save 20% off online orders on Nov. 29.

SmartSweets

SmartSweets, a better-for-you candy brand, is offering customers 50% off select items on the brand’s website through Dec. 2.

Smoothie King

To celebrate Black Friday, Smoothie King is running a free upsize Friday promo. Customers can get a 32-ounce smoothie for the price of a 20-ounce smoothie. Additionally, rewards members can earn triple loyalty points on Black Friday.

Sweet Loren’s

Sweet Loren’s customers can save 20% off on Amazon and 20% off sitewide on SweetLorens.com (use the code PINKFRIDAY20) through Dec. 2.

Tate’s Bake Shop

Through Dec. 1, Tate’s is offering customers 25% sitewide and free shipping.

The Cheesecake Factory

Through Dec. 31, The Cheesecake Factory customers who purchase $50 in gift cards will take home a $15 bonus card that can be used between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28 on dine-in, carryout or curbside pickup orders. The offer is already available online and will be valid in-restaurant starting Black Friday.

TXB

On Nov. 29, TXB customers can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one deal on original breakfast tacos (bacon, sausage, chorizo or potato egg) chicken sandwiches.

Unreal Snacks

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, Unreal Snacks is offering customers 30% off all three-packs and 40% off all six-packs on Amazon.

Verve Coffee

From Nov. 28 — 30, Verve Coffee subscribers can get 20% off the brand’s Dwell Dripper. Through Dec. 26, customers can also get free shipping on all orders, save $10 with a purchase of $50 or more, and save $20 with a purchase of $100 or more.

Yogurtland

On Black Friday, Yogurtland rewards members can earn double points on in-store and online purchases at participating locations. The offer excludes third-party delivery, merchandise and gift card purchases.

Waba Grill

In honor of Black Friday, WaBa Grill customers can get $5 off or a free 10-piece dumplings with any family meal purchase.

Whataburger

Whataburger rewards members can take advantage of a buy one, one free offer on 16-ounce iced coffee in the chain’s app between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3.

Which Wich

Members of Which Wich’s Vibe Club will earn double points on purchases (in-store, online and in-app) between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Year & Day

Dinnerware brand Year & Day is offering 20% off sitewide and 25% off bundles between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1, and 30% off bundles on Cyber Monday.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: