Aliens? Nope, just this Texas family's Christmas light show

Strange lights in Central Texas caused chaos among residents

By NBCDFW Staff

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's aliens! Actually, it's a home in Georgetown, Texas.

Made with more than 13,000 lights, the Central Texas home is causing chaos with its Christmas light show display.

The man behind the show, Chris Hartgraves, has been expanding the display for the past three years.

"Everybody knows I save up my vacation time, and they know my vacation once a year is to actually just set up the lights," Hartgraves said.

The home has giant light beams shining into the sky, which are the main culprits of the chaos.

"People thought it was Elon Musk and his Starlink,” Hartgraves said. “Some people said it was aliens coming down to land."

The police even showed up at Hartgraves' doorstep this holiday season. He said they had to verify he wasn’t intentionally pointing the lights at airplanes.

Hartgraves said he built most of his decorations himself and taught himself how to program the light show using computer software which allows him to see the light show on a computerized replica of his home.

"Every week, it’s a different show," Hartgraves’ neighbor Kay Hood said. "On the Facebook page people are wondering what are these things that I can see from, you know, H-E-B or down the street, and everybody’s commenting that it’s Chris again, doing his light show."

