4-year-old girl steals mic at Christmas performance and delivers epic announcement

One 4-year-old girl made the most of her school's Christmas performance this holiday season.

In a now-viral video, little Stori stole the show when she took the microphone from her principal and made a rather bold — and hilarious — announcement.

“I am very proud of myself, and all of my other friends inside my class,” she began.

“And my class is really sweet,” Stori continued. “Except, one little boy. I need to tell you —“

As the audience burst out in laughter, the principal stifled her own laugh before taking the microphone back, and Stori headed off stage, all smiles.

Stori’s mom, Brenna Massa, tells TODAY.com that the 4-year-old’s confidence isn’t out the ordinary. In fact, Stori has always felt comfortable in the spotlight.

“She’s just got this personality,” Massa says of her daughter. “Wherever we go, she makes friends. Everybody always says she’s an old soul, just connects with people. She loves to dance. She’s loved to sing since she was tiny.”

Stori poses with her mom, Brenna. (Brenna Massa)

Massa says Stori has even been known to sing to random people at the grocery store.

“She’s not shy. She’s just not shy at all. She makes conversation with people,” Massa says, before adding, “She’s such a kind girl, but she’s also got that spunk and confidence that’s through the roof.”

Despite expecting this type of behavior from her daughter, Massa says she was still “shocked” to see Stori unexpectedly take the stage at the end of their school’s Christmas show.

“It was the end of the program, they were cleaning up. Everybody was kind of getting ready to go, and we’re like, ‘Where’d (Stori) go? She must be with her class.’ Then we see her going back up onstage and we’re like ‘Oh no,’” Massa recalls of the moment, with a laugh.

As her school principal made an announcement, Stori patiently waited for a turn to take the microphone, Massa says.

“We’re just like, ‘What is happening?’” Massa says, adding that they were “too far back to stop” Stori, so they opted to record the moment and hope for the best.

On social media, the clip has amassed millions of views as people can’t get enough of Stori’s confidence, with some waiting to hear what she was about to say next.

Massa posted the video — which was taken by Tara Easter, Stori’s classmate’s mom — to her now private Instagram account. The video has since been re-shared across the internet, including by former “Big Brother” contestant Kat Dunn.

“I wonder if he’s friends with Jessica. IYKYK,” one person commented on Massa’s post, referring to 6-year-old Miya Hayes’ viral nickname for someone mean.

“HAHA OMG,” one person commented on Dunn’s post with the crying-laughing emoji. “her little walk off like ‘you’re right, I’ve said too much already.’”

Another wrote, “GIVE HER BACK THE MIC,” adding the crying-laughing emoji.

“‘And I need to tell you…’ WHAT!? What do you need to tell us!???” another commented of Stori’s final line before she was cut off.

As for what Stori was about to reveal, Massa says that her daughter's lore with a boy in her class goes back to last year.

“I haven’t even heard about this kid in so long, so I was surprised she wanted to make this announcement,” Massa says.

Apparently, a classmate once made a loud noise, and Stori hasn’t let it go.

“She was terrified of (the noise),” Massa says, laughing. “Hopefully they can make up.”

