Your guide to the 2023 Philly Chanukah Parade

The city of brotherly love is celebrating the Festival of Lights in style this weekend. The 2023 Philly Chanukah Parade is set to take place in Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The family-friendly event will feature music, cars outfitted with giant menorahs, crafts, treats, face-painting, a gelt drop, a fire juggler and more!

The parade begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. on 21st Street and the inner lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and ends at 5th and Market streets where the festival will continue until 10 p.m. that night.

What’s the parade route?

The parade begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and the route will be closed on a rolling basis. The following closures will be temporary as the parade progresses and will be reopened as the parade passes:

Starts at 21st and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Eastbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Arch Street

Eastbound on Arch Street to 15th Street

Southbound on 15th Sreet to South Penn Square

Continue around City Hall to Market Street

Eastbound on Market Street to 5th Street

Ends at 5th and Market Street where the festival will take place

What roads will be closed?

The following street will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 for parade setup:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner lanes) from Eakins Oval to 21st Street

The following street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 until 10:30 p.m.

500 Market Street

What are the parking restrictions?

The following street will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9

500 Market Street

Vehicles parked at that location during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, you can call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

More road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the area as conditions dictate.

Public transportation

SEPTA will operate on their normal weekend schedule and there are no scheduled detours for the parade.

Public Safety Information

Philadelphia will provide law-enforcement support and traffic control for the event and surrounding area.

Those who attend the parade should never leave bags or other items unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item, notify a Philadelphia police officer or call 911. Never try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.