Golden Globe Nominations Will Be Presented by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson

The nominations will be live during “Today” on NBC

By Heather Brooker

Awards season kicks off tomorrow, albeit an elongated virtual version of the pomp and circumstance that’s usually packed into a 2 month period. On Wednesday morning, nominations will be announced for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards during the “Today Show.”

Six-time Golden Globe winner Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City”) and Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) will do the honors live at 5:35 a.m. PST/8:35 am EST on NBC News “Today.” 

The categories include Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series, Best Performance by an Actress, Best Performance by an Actor, Best Director, and more. Additionally, E! News will simulcast “The Today Show” exclusive broadcast of the first twelve categories, as well as the remaining categories, across E! Online, E! News’ digital channels including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, and on GoldenGlobes.com.

Award-winning comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in film and television. The telecast airs live coast to coast on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PST/8-11 p.m. EST on NBC.

