Fall in Love With ‘Men in Kilts' This Valentine's Day

If you’ve ever wanted to visit Scotland, now’s your chance to do it from the comfort of your couch. “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are the perfect guides to take you through their country. They are teaming up in “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” on the Starz network.

A bottle of Scotch would pair perfectly with these two self described “yin and yang” friends travel through Scotland tasting unique cuisine, exploring castles, diving into the history of the Scottish Clans, the Battle of Culloden and more.

Heughan and McTavish have been friends since they started working on another hit Starz show, “Outlander.” Fans who have enjoyed watching them in the time travel drama, will love seeing a new side of them and their humor in this show.

The eight, half-hour episodes take viewers on a journey across Scotland as Heughan and McTavish immerse themselves in everything from whiskey tasting to the Highlander games. There is a lot of action packed into these eight episodes which they filmed over three weekends on their days off from “Outlander.”

Both say the people they met along their travels are the real stars of the show. And they hope viewers will see why they love Scotland and will want to visit there someday. For now, fans can watch “Men in Kilts” to get some inspiration on where to go first.

“Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” premieres Feb. 14 on Starz.