Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly engaged

Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, according to TMZ and People magazine.

Rumors about their engagement began swirling online after Zendaya attended the Golden Globes on Sunday evening sporting a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. The actress, who arrived without Holland, was nominated for her performance in “Challengers.”

Fans and commentators were quick to circulate clips of Zendaya appearing to show off the new piece of jewelry to fellow stars at the event. When The Los Angeles Times asked her about the ring that night, she reportedly “smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously.”

NBC News has reached out to representatives for Zendaya and Holland. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This year's Golden Globes was packed with incredible fashion moments from film and television's biggest stars. Access Hollywood is taking a look at some of the top looks of the night from Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Emma Stone and more stars.

The longtime celebrity couple have historically been private about their relationship. Speculation about their romance had bubbled for years before it was finally made public in 2021 — when paparazzi photos captured Zendaya and Holland, both now 28, kissing in a car in Los Angeles.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland told GQ in 2021.

Though chatter about “Tomdaya” stretched back to 2016, when the pair were cast together in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” they both initially denied the romance rumors. In recent years, the two have divulged limited details of their relationship and have made few public appearances together.

Holland recently told Men’s Health that he doesn’t usually walk carpets with Zendaya because “it’s not my moment, it’s her moment.” Still, they’ve been openly supportive of each other at premieres and on social media with affectionate posts and comments.

In 2023, fans noticed that Zendaya appeared to be wearing a ring engraved with Holland’s initials in a video posted by her nail artist. And at the Golden Globes this year, some noticed that the “Challengers” star seemed to be debuting her first tattoo — which appeared to be a “t,” spurring further speculation about a tribute to Holland.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” Zendaya said to Elle in 2023. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: