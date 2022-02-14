Netflix

Aspiring Actor Gets 20 Years for $650M Netflix and HBO Deal Scam

Prosecutors allege that to persuade investors he was legitimate, Horwitz provided fake license agreements, as well as fake distribution agreements with Netflix and HBO, all of which allegedly contained forged or fictional signatures

By The Associated Press

Zach Avery in "The Gateway" 2021.
Lions Gate / Courtesy Everett Collection

An aspiring actor was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Monday for running a massive Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million from investors in phony Hollywood film licensing deals.

Zachary Horwitz, 35, of Los Angeles, also was ordered to repay more than $230.3 million.

Prosecutors alleged that from 2014 to 2019, Horwitz secured hundreds of millions of dollars in loans for his film company, 1inMM Capital LLC, by falsely claiming the money would be used to buy distribution rights to movies that would then be licensed for distribution to streaming platforms such as Netflix and HBO.

Instead, Horwitz used some of the money to repay earlier investors in a classic Ponzi scheme and to support a lifestyle that included buying a $6 million home, prosecutors said.

More than 200 investors, including three of Horwitz’s closest college friends and their family members, lost about $230 million, authorities said.

Horwitz had appeared in a number of movies, usually in small roles, under the name Zach Avery.

