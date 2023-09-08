Celebrity News

Zach Bryan speaks out after being arrested in Oklahoma: ‘I was out of line'

The country singer said his "emotions got the best" of him.

By Liz Calvario | TODAY

Zach Bryan performs during a concert held at the Crypto.com Arena on August 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Zach Bryan is speaking out after being arrested in Oklahoma on Sept. 7.

The country singer was arrested in Vinita, located more than 60 miles northeast of Tulsa, on a charge of obstruction of investigation, NBC affiliate KJRH of Tulsa reported.

In a statement posted on his social media on Thursday night, Bryan said that his “emotions got the best of me.”

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he began. “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Bryan, 27, added that police “brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around.”

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can,” he continued, before signing off, “I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Entertainment News

MEMPHIS 3 mins ago

1 person in critical condition after being shot during Lil Baby concert in Memphis

Danny Masterson 4 hours ago

Leah Remini speaks out after ‘dangerous' Danny Masterson is sentenced

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and reps for Bryan did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

Prior to his arrest, the “Oklahoma Smokeshow” crooner posted a photo of his dog in the passenger seat of a car on his Instagram story.

“On the road again, gonna go see the birds win,” he wrote on the photo.

Just this week, Bryan’s song with Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything,” reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, per Billboard. The track is from his self-titled LP, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Last month, the singer-songwriter announced the tour dates for his 2024 “The Quittin Time Tour.” Additionally, on Sept. 6, he revealed on Instagram that more shows were added “to help curve the demand.”

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us