YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Woman

YouTube star Nikkie de Jager, who is best known online as NikkieTutorials, opened up about a personal topic on Monday.

The 25-year-old star uploaded a 17-minute YouTube video titled, "I'm Coming Out," in which she shared that she's a transgender woman.

"Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken away from me," the beauty guru began her video. "So today, I am taking back my own power and I have to tell you something."

"Planet Earth is full of labels, and I never felt comfortable with labels. I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, my own human being without any rules, without any labels, without any restrictions," she continued. "It is a brand new year, it's 2020, and I want to start the year off with the truth. I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am."

Beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials Gets Engaged During Romantic Italy Trip

"I can't believe I'm saying this today," the YouTube star expressed. "To all of you, for the entire world to see, but damn, it feels good to finally do it. It's time to let go and be truly free."

"When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender," de Jager shared. "It's so surreal saying this. Filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and freeing. I've been wanting to share this side of myself to all of you for so long but I could never figure out the timing."

Sadly, de Jager explained the reason for sharing her truth today was due to being blackmailed by people who wanted to "leak" her story to the media. By uploading this video, she said she was able to do so on her "own conditions" and able to take back control of her narrative.

Moreover, she hopes that by coming out, she can inspire others. "You can be you," she said. "You are in charge of how you want to live your life. I am here to openly share that I am transgender, and with this message, I want to inspire little Nikkie's around the world, who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who are misunderstood. I hope by me standing up and being free, that it inspired others to do the same."

When talking about her mom's support, the beauty guru became emotional. "Growing up, I think the number one thing I'm the most thankful for is my mom... love you, Mom," she said. "She has been there for me since day one."

Moreover, the 25-year-old also revealed that's she's gotten so much love from her fiancé, Dylan.

"I've never met anyone like him. He is truly the most kind-hearted man in my life ever. Our relationship moved so fast," she expressed, adding, that she hopes people can still respect her privacy with her partner. "I truly hope that people there, who are watching this, respect our relationship... that we can handle it privately."

Additionally, de Jager's YouTube colleagues reached out to share their overwhelming support.

"NIKKIE!! So unbelievably proud of you for telling YOUR story and not allowing ANYONE to take that from you," Raw Beauty Kristi wrote. "Thank you for being so vulnerable and open with us. You're amazing."

Kathleen Lights commented, "this was amazing to watch! So proud of you."

"Nikkie, thank you so much for sharing yourself with us," Jordan Hanz said. "Your beautiful soul and art is what brought us all in, and I'm so ridiculously happy for you to feel comfortable being so open. You're amazing."

Marlena Stell also shared, "SO SO happy for you Nikkie! Be free and be heard. You look absolutely stunning here- the most beautiful you've ever been. You look happy, free, and glowing."

Along with sharing her truth, the YouTube star wants her fans and followers to know that she's still the same girl at heart.

"I am me... Nothing changes about that," she shared. "The last thing I want in my life is for you to not trust me anymore, or to look at me with different eyes, or look at me in a different manner or think that I have changed... at the end of the day, I am still Nikkie."

This article first appeared on eonline.com. More on eonline: