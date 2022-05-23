You Won't Believe How Grown Up the ‘This Is Us' Kids Look

Kids, they grow up so fast.

Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who played a version of young Kate (Chrissy Metz) on "This Is Us," posed alongside her TV brothers Parker Bates and Lonnie Chavis -- who portrayed young Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), respectively -- in a photo posted on Instagram May 22.

The photo, taken at the "This Is Us" series finale at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, was captioned: "Watching the series finale today with my @nbcthisisus family. It was amazing to see how #danfogelman closes the final chapter with the Pearson family. It was nice seeing everyone and also meeting fans of the show. Hope everyone enjoyed it! Xoxo"

The trio was joined by Faithe Herman, who played Annie, the youngest daughter of Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) Pearson.

Mackenzie also posted a photo with all four different generations of Kate: herself, Chrissy, Hannah Zeile and Isabella Rose Landau. Talk about a family reunion.

All of Mandy Moore's "This Is Us" Ages

Lonnie shared a photo of himself and his TV dad Milo Ventimiglia, captioning the shot: "it's been a wild ride, thank you Dan Fogelman and thank everybody else y'all watched me grow up with this man"

How is it possible that "This Is Us" can even make us cry with a simple Instagram picture?

TV mom Mandy Moore commented on Lonnie's photo, saying, "Wish I could've seen you and given you a hug!!!" Meanwhile, Metz commented "Lonnie, you are exceptional! I can not wait to see what is in store for you."

The Pearsons really do stick together.

Mackenzie, who was only 9 years old when "This Is Us" started airing, will celebrate her 15th birthday in August. Meanwhile, Parker is 15 and Lonnie is now 14 years old and will turn 15 in November.

The young Pearsons being able to drive is not something we're ready to deal with -- but here we are.

Say goodbye to the entire clan when the series finale of "This Is Us" airs May 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

The tears will certainly be flowing for "This Is Us" fans when the show's finale airs this week. The series finale of "This Is Us" airs Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC.

