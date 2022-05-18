‘Yellowstone' Season 5 Finally Has a Premiere Date

It's time to ride again: The fifth season of "Yellowstone" has a premiere date.

The Dutton family will return for more high-stakes Montana drama when the new season premieres November 13 on Paramount Network, the show announced on Twitter. That gives us plenty of time to brush up on our ranching skills--or to catch up on the four previous seasons, whichever you prefer.

Production is already underway on the fifth season, which will consist of 14 episodes, making it the series longest season to date. But don't get too greedy -- the season will be split into two parts.

Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton for season five, alongside regular cast members including Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser. Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who play Teeter and Emily respectively, have been upgraded to series regulars.

Not returning for season five is -- spoiler alert! -- Garrett (Will Patton) who was shot and killed in the season four finale.

When the time comes, the fifth season premiere will be followed by creator Taylor Sheridan's latest creation, "Tulsa King." The show, which will find a permanent home on streaming service Paramount+, stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi who "finds himself exiled in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by his mob family." The project marks Stallone's first-ever regular television role.

Sheridan has a habit of convincing legends to jump to TV, as evidenced by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren signing on to the upcoming "Yellowstone" origin story "1932," which is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ in December.

Start shining those belt buckles now and you'll be ready to go when the fifth season of "Yellowstone" premieres November 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

For the latest on upcoming TV premiere dates, keep reading:

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) - May 18

So You Think You Can Dance returns for a new season with celebrity judges Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa on May 18.

Love on the Spectrum U.S (Netflix) - May 18

The U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum premieres May 18 on Netflix.

Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 23

Jamie Foxx is back!

A new season of Beat Shazam begins May 23.

Don't Forget the Lyrics! (Fox) - May 23

Neicy Nash hosts a brand-new Don't Forget the Lyrics!, premiering May 23.

Masterchef (Fox) - May 25

The grownups are heading back to the kitchen when Masterchef returns with Gordon Ramsay May 25 on Fox.

The Great American Tag Sale (ABC) - May 25

Grab your wallets!

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart premieres May 25.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

Fantasy Island (Fox) - May 31

We're almost on island time.

Fantasy Island, starring Roselyn Sanchez, premieres May 31.

Lego Masters (Fox) - May 31

Time to build some Legos.

The Will Arnett-hosted series premieres May 31.

America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 31

The 17th season of America's Got Talent returns in May.

Tom Swift (The CW) - May 31

The Nancy Drew spin-off debuts Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Coroner (The CW) - June 2

Grab your scrubs. Season four of Coroner returns June 2 on The CW.

Physical (Apple TV+) - June 3

Rose Byrne continues to build her fitness empire in season two of Physical, premiering June 3.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW) - June 6

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico begins at 8 pm on CW.

In The Dark (CW) - June 6

June 6 is a big day for CW fans! In the Dark returns for season 4 at 9 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - June 6

American Ninja Warrior will return for season 14 in June.

Irma Vep (HBO) - June 6

Based on the 1996 film, Alicia Vikander stars as Mira—an American movie star—in Irma Vep.

All Rise (OWN) - June 7

All Rise will return June 7 on its new home OWN.

Ms. Marvel (Disney+) - June 8

The teen Avenger from New Jersey, Kamala Khan, makes her way to our small screens on June 8.

Queer As Folk (Peacock) - June 9

A reimagined Queer As Folk will arrive on Peacock on June 9.

Claim to Fame (ABC) - June 11

Finally! The bonus Jonas on our small screens.

The series premiere of Claim to Fame, starring Frankie Jonas and Kevin Jonas, begins June 11.

Evil (Paramount+) - June 12

The horror drama returns for its third season on June 12 on Paramount+.

Becoming Elizabeth (Starz) - June 12

See Queen Elizabeth I's early life explored when Becoming Elizabeth premieres June 12 on Starz.

God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix) - June 15

Power couple Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy head to our small screens on June 15.

Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 15

Love, Victor will sign off for good in June.

The Old Man (FX) - June 16

The new FX drama starring Jeff Bridges hits the network just before summer.

Rutherford Falls (Peacock) - June 16

Return to Rutherford Falls this June!

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video) - June 17

Here comes summer! The Summer I Turned Pretty hits Prime Video on June 17.