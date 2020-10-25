With Adele as Host, ‘SNL' Covers Final Presidential Debate, HER Performs

Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump and Jim Carrey as former Vice President Joe Biden went head-to-head for the last 2020 presidential debate on "Saturday Night Live" this week. Maya Rudolph appeared as moderator Kristen Welker.

After performing as the musical guest twice – for the first time at the start of her career in 2008 – singer-songwriter Adele made her hosting debut.

In her opening monologue, the British star joked about her recent weight loss, saying that with new COVID traveling restrictions she could only bring "half of me, and this is the half I chose."

She also gave a glimpse into the timeline for her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, explaining she's not the musical guest because her new album "isn't finished."

R&B singer H.E.R. took the stage twice Saturday, performing hits "Damage" and "Hold On," for her first appearance on "SNL."

Although Adele was there to host the show, she sang some of her biggest hits, including "Hello" and "Rolling in the Deep," while playing a contestant in the segment "The Bachelor."

Meanwhile, "Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackled the week's biggest news, like coronavirus infections spiking across the country.

For his part, Che spoke about Thursday's presidential debate, taking issue with the president's claim that he was the least racist person in the room during the debate. It was, he said, "Only something the most racist person in the room would say."