No need to wait a fortnight to find out who won at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
The annual ceremony kicked off on Sept. 11 at the UBS Arena in New York, with Megan Thee Stallion — who came into the show with seven nominations — serving as both the host and one of the night's performers.
And this year's competition for the much-coveted Moon Person was fierce. Taylor Swift proved that her summer had been anything but cruel, notching a whopping 12 nods as the leader in the pack of nominees.
Meanwhile, her "Fortnight" duet partner Post Malone earned 11 — including two in the Best Collaboration category for his work on both the "Tortured Poets Department" track and his "I Had Some Help" collab with Morgan Wallen.
Trailing close behind in nominations were Eminem with eight, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with seven each and SZA with six.
And Beyoncé was looking to extend her record as the most-winningest artist in MTV VMAs history. Heading into the show with three nods, including Song of the Year for "Texas Hold 'Em," the singer had massive potential in adding to her already-impressive collection of 30 VMAs, which includes the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award she won in 2014.
This year, Katy Perry was announced as the honoree of the non-competitive prize.
But who else who won big? Keep reading to find out.
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Billie Eilish – “LUNCH”
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
Eminem – “Houdini”
SZA – “Snooze”
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD 'EM”
Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
WINNER: Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tyla
MTV Push Performance of the Year
August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes"
September 2023: GloRilla – "Lick or Sum"
October 2023: Benson Boone – "In The Stars"
November 2023: Coco Jones – "ICU"
December 2023: Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"
January 2024: Jessie Murph – "Wild Ones"
February 2024: Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"
March 2024: Chappell Roan – "Red Wine Supernova"
April 2024: Flyana Boss – "yeaaa"
May 2024: Laufey – "Goddess"
WINNER: June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – "EASY"
July 2024: The Warning – "Automatic Sun"
Best Collaboration
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Pop
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best Hip-Hop
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy“
WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini”
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!”
Gunna – “fukumean”
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N”
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”
Muni Long – “Made For Me”
WINNER: SZA – “Snooze”
Tyla – “Water”
Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage – “Good Good”
Victoria Monet – “On My Mama”
Best Alternative
WINNER: Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”
Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”
Best Rock
Bon Jovi – “Legendary”
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Green Day – “Dilemma”
Kings of Leon – “Mustang”
WINNER: Lenny Kravitz – “Human”
U2 – “Atomic City”
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta – “Mil Veces”
Bad Bunny – “MONACO”
KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”
Myke Towers – “LALA”
Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO”
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky”
Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song”
Burna Boy – “City Boys”
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational”
Tems – “Love Me JeJe”
WINNER: Tyla – “Water”
Usher & Pheelz – “Ruin”
Best K-Pop
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven”
WINNER: LISA – “Rockstar”
NCT Dream – “Smoothie”
NewJeans – “Super Shy”
Stray Kids – “LALALALA”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu”
Video For Good
Alexander Stewart – “if you only knew”
WINNER: Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)”
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me”
RAYE – “Genesis.”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Best Direction
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Charli XCX – “Von dutch”
Dua Lipa – “Illusion”
Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed”
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Editing
Anitta - “Mil Veces”
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Eminem – “Houdini”
LISA – “Rockstar”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Choreography
Bleachers – "Tiny Moves"
WINNER: Dua Lipa – “Houdini”
LISA – “Rockstar”
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky”
Tate McRae – “Greedy”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine”
WINNER: Eminem – “Houdini”
Justin Timberlake – “Selfish”
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”
Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Art Direction
Charli XCX – “360”
LISA - “Rockstar”
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion - “BOA”
Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Best Trending Video
Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”
Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti – “I LUV IT”
Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”
Charli XCX – “Apple”
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba – “Mamushi”
Tinashe – “Nasty”
Best Group
NSYNC
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
NCT Dream
NewJeans
WINNER: SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Twenty One Pilots
Song of the Summer
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Eminem – “Houdini”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
SZA – “Saturn”
WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Tommy Richman – “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
Beyoncé – “Love on Top”
Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna & Missy Elliot – “Like a Virgin” & “Hollywood”
Eminem – “Real Slim Shady” & “The Way I Am”
WINNER: Katy Perry – “Roar”
Lady Gaga – “Paparazzi”
Madonna – “Like a Virgin”
Taylor Swift – “You Belong With Me”