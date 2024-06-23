Willie Nelson's team gives new health update after canceling his upcoming concert appearances

Willie Nelson missed the first night of the “Outlaw Music Festival Tour” due to an illness.

The “Outlaw Music Festival Tour” kicked off at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta, Georgia on June 21. Hours before showtime, the 91-year-old announced that he was unable to perform via a statement on social media.

“We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days,” the statement read. “He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.”

In an email statement to TODAY.com, a representative for Nelson shared a new update on the singer's health.

"Willie will be fine. I live in Los Angeles and will fly next week to see the performances on the east coast. I can’t wait," the statement read.

In Nelson’s absence, his son, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, will perform a “special set” that included some of Nelson’s classic tunes and other songs, as per the statement shared on social media.

Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse were expected to perform their sets as scheduled for the first night of the tour.

While Nelson was ordered to rest for four days, he did not announce the specific date he would return to the stage.

The tour continues on June 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina, June 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina and resumes after a short break on June 26 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The 2024 “Outlaw Music Festival Tour” was announced on social media back in February, with Nelson sharing a post on Instagram at the time that celebrating “an incredible lineup of legendary artists.”

“This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists,” Nelson shared in a statement on the tour’s website. “I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love.”

The Outlaw Music Festival initially debuted in 2016 in Scranton Pennsylvania and included acts such as Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, and more.

Nelson isn't the only legendary artist to miss out on performances due to health issues.

At the end of May, Bruce Springsteen postponed several concerts in Europe after he was ordered by doctors to “not perform for the next ten days.” In September 2023, the “Born to Run” singer also postponed the remaining 2023 concert dates as he recovered from peptic ulcer disease.

In August 2019, Nelson nearly canceled his “On the Road Again” tour due to illness. After announcing on Aug. 7, 2019 that he had to cancel his tour due to a “breathing problem” he needed to get addressed by doctors, an update was shared the following day that he was “resting and getting better” and the tour would resume on Sept. 6.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: