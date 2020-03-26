Will Smith

Will Smith Humbled by Rapper’s Tribute Music Video

Smith on Wednesday shared a clip of “Will” with his nearly 44 million followers on Instagram

Will Smith said he loves a new tribute video done in his honor.

Will Smith says he was “humbled and honored” after rapper Joyner Lucas released a tribute song honoring his career work.

Lucas released the music video for his track “Will” on Monday. In the video, the rapper paid homage to Smith through a reenactment of the actor’s biggest projects including the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Bad Boys,” “Men in Black” and “Pursuit of Happyness.”

Smith on Wednesday shared a clip of “Will” with his nearly 44 million followers on Instagram. He personally thanked Lucas in a separate video on social media, calling the rapper's song “creative."

Entertainment News

television 11 mins ago

TV Viewership Climbing With People Stuck at Home by Virus

Cardi B 2 hours ago

Cardi B Says Celebrities Causing Confusion About Coronavirus

Smith also said he hopes to meet Lucas one day. In a post, Lucas said he needed to “take a cold shower and wake up. I’m dreaming right now.”

“Will” is a single from Lucas’ debut studio album “ADHD,” which releases on Friday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Will SmithThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us