Why were the Shakira and Jason Aldean shows at Fenway Park canceled?

Thursday's show, part of Shakira's The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) tour, was the opener of the 2025 Fenway Concert Series.

By Jericho Tran and Thea DiGiammerino

Fans are still awaiting answers after superstar singer Shakira's concert at Boston's Fenway Park was canceled last-minute Thursday. The Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn show scheduled for Friday was also canceled.

A statement from Live Nation read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience."

As of Friday morning, Live Nation had not provided further details on what those circumstances were. The Boston Globe reports there was a problem with the stage.

Fans were already starting to line up outside when they learned there would be no performance.

"Right when we walked up to here, we asked if this was the line and they were like, 'It's canceled,'" one fan said.

A stage set up at Boston's Fenway Park on Thursday, May 29, 2025, ahead of Shakira's scheduled concert.
A stage set up at Boston's Fenway Park on Thursday, May 29, 2025, ahead of Shakira's scheduled concert.

Another said, "This was like a dream come true for me, to do this, so this was very upsetting."

The artists have yet to release statements, though Aldean shared the statement from Fenway Park on social media.

The music superstar tells Access Hollywood on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet how she’s preparing for her massive upcoming tour.

