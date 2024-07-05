Originally appeared on E! Online

When it came to her wedding to Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo wasn't afraid to block a few last-minute requests.

And this includes her sister Aurora Culpo's suggestion that she bring her new boyfriend as her plus one. Ahead of her and the San Francisco 49ers player's June 29 nuptials in Rhode Island, the former Miss Universe and her older sister detailed the pre-wedding journey—and where the new man in Aurora's life fit into the gathering.

"He's not invited to the wedding," Olivia said on the July 3 episode of Aurora's Barely Filtered podcast after the 35-year-old mentioned a question about her new BF, "if that's what you're going to say."

But while Aurora called the remark "rude," Olivia quickly chimed in with, "No, rude to invite somebody I've never met."

Noting that Aurora posited the request as "Can my friend come?" Olivia added, "Yeah, okay, Flavor of the month. Not interested."

The 32-year-old then went on to directly address Aurora's new boyfriend, explaining, "Sorry, it's not a reflection of you, it's a reflection of my sister.

But lest you think there's drama brewing among the Culpo sisters, Aurora set the record straight, noting that while her boyfriend—whose name she declined to share—wouldn't be attending the wedding itself, he was going to spend time with the whole family the day before the rehearsal dinner.

While Aurora, who shares kids Remi, 5, and Solei, 3, with ex Mikey Bortone, is keeping her new romance out of the spotlight, her younger sister has been sure to bring fans along on her and Christian's journey to the alter.

And it all comes down to being the other's support system.

"You have to lean on each other," Olivia told E! News earlier this year, "you have to have a healthy outlet to just to vent your frustrations."

"Even when things are exciting—everything's better with another person that you can share experiences with," she added. "So being there to support each other is such a blessing and it really does make everything easier. And at the end of the day, when you have that attitude, there's no worst-case scenario because at least you have each other."