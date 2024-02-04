Why Miley Cyrus called out the audience during 2024 Grammy performance

Originally appeared on E! Online

This party in the U.S.A. isn't loud enough for Miley Cyrus.

The singer, 31, called out the crowd at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. While on stage performing her hit "Flowers," Cyrus noticed the audience members at the Crypto.com Arena weren't noddin' their heads like, yeah, or movin' their hips like, yeah.

"I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand," she sang in the first chorus, before saying into the mic, "Why you acting like you don't know this song?"

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

After Cyrus encouraged the crowd to sing along, the camera showed Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini and Chrissy Teigen come in like a wrecking ball and bust some moves while jamming out to the "Endless Summer Vacation" song.

But the call-out wasn't the only time Cyrus changed the lyrics during the performance. At the end of the track, she sang, "Started to cry and then remembered: I just won my first Grammy!"

Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Indeed, the "Hannah Montana" alum took home the prize for Best Pop Solo Performance, beating out Taylor's "Anti-Hero," Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red," Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire."

In total, Cyrus earned six nominations this year, including Album of the Year alongside Swift's "Midnights," Olivia's "Guts," Jon Batiste's "World Music Radio," boygenius' "The Record," Janelle Monáe's "The Age of Pleasure," SZA's "SOS" and Lana Del Rey's "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."

Music's biggest night is back. The 2024 Grammy Awards brought all the top stars across the music industry for another A-list red carpet.