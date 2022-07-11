Why Kendall Jenner Says Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Was ‘Massive Birth Control Moment' For Her

Kendall Jenner has no plans to keep up with the Kardashian family baby boom.

In a newly released trailer for season two of Hulu's "The Kardashians"--which will premiere on Sept. 22--the supermodel admits she's not quite ready to become a mom.

As her younger sister Kylie Jenner complains about needing a night out while pregnant with her second child, Kendall is seemingly grateful for her independence.

"I need my first night out," Kylie is seen telling her sister. "I haven't had a night out in almost a year."

The teaser then cuts to Kendall in a confessional. "This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me," she said. "It's a lot."

Back in April, the 26-year-old confessed to E!'s "Daily Pop" that mom Kris Jenner has been relentlessly pressuring her to start a family.

As she explained, the momager "will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!'"

Fans got to witness Kris Jenner lay it on thick during the May 26 episode of "The Kardashians", in which she tells her second-to-youngest daughter, "It might be time to have a baby."

The 66-year-old--who already has 11 young grandchildren--told Kendall she should freeze her eggs and even phoned their family doctor to move forward with the plans, making the model admittedly "uncomfortable."

"I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life," Kendall later shared in a confessional. "Like, I'm still just enjoying life on my own and I'm OK with that right now."

Until then, Kendall--who broke up with boyfriend Devin Booker last month after two years together but recently reunited with him in the Hamptons--is happy just being an aunt.

"I mean, I just have so many nieces and nephews at this point," she said in a confessional during the June 9 episode of the reality series. "But it's always exciting, it's always exciting to meet a new little personality and see who they become."